by CESAR SALAZAR
Prairie Island Campground management company, Front Porch Management (FPM), recently presented possible plans for a future welcoming center that would move the camp store out of the floodplain, as well as its end-of-year stats.
Prairie Island Campground managers Jamie Schell and Anne Conway reported to the Winona City Council that 2021 and 2022 had been some of the highest-grossing years for revenue for the campground. The managers also told the council the importance of the campground, not just for visitors, but for the local community.
“Our mission, as managers of city public property, is to attract, engage, and retain guests through providing access to exceptional camping and outdoor recreation experiences within the greater Prairie Island Park in the Mississippi River and Winona area,” Schell said.
FPM reported that the campgrounds generated $323,000 in revenue in 2021, and $342,000 in 2022, a 30% increase since 2018, the campground’s last highest earning year.
Schell and Conway told the council that many community schools and organizations had conducted activities throughout the campground, such as concerts, community gardens, disc golf, and biking. FPM hopes to build new outdoor classroom spaces for schools and organizations to be used for environmental education and outdoor activities such as yoga.
Schell and Conway gave some details about their plans for a new Prairie Island Park Welcoming Center, which would replace the existing campground store and shower house. The new center would be above the floodplain to keep water out of the building, which is an issue for the existing storehouse. The center would also expand the existing community garden and performance spaces, according to FPM. Schell told the Winona Port Authority earlier this month that the new welcoming center would positively impact visitors and how they see Prairie Island.
Schell and Conway provided initial architect designs, but no solid plans or timelines have come forward from FPM. Management is waiting for more discussion from city staff, according to Schell. He added that FPM would receive some more information related to funding and designs from city officials later in March. FPM gave the Port Authority an initial estimate of $720-810,000 for the new welcoming center.
“We’d like to research some options for financing and that’s what we would be looking for from [the Port Authority],” Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said to the Port Authority earlier this month, regarding how the city could find revenue sources for the project. “There are many ways this could be done, and we just need a little bit of time to research what those revenue options would be.”
