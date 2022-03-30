Project would revamp WSU classrooms

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A proposed new building at Winona State University (WSU) centered on sustainability and interdisciplinary work is under consideration for funding by the Minnesota Legislature.
“The university is very excited,” Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management James Goblirsch said. “This is a very important project for us to really prepare for our future.”
The funding would go toward designing the new building, called CICEL (Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning). The art and design, computer science and math and statistics departments would be housed in the building, which would replace the current Gildemeister and Watkins halls. The project is estimated to cost $53 million, and some of the goals include providing flexible spaces for 21st century learning and being energy efficient.
Some WSU leaders said the older current buildings that opened in the 1960s may not quite meet all of students’ learning needs. The building for art and design and computer science does not have everything it needs to support programming and network security, for example, College of Science and Engineering Dean Charla Miertschin said. “In the new facility, they will have spaces that can accommodate that learning, and perhaps areas that we don’t even know exist yet,” she said.
Following online learning amid the pandemic, students are excited about the concept of the reinvented classrooms, Campus Sustainability and Planning Director Nathan Engstrom said. “That’s what students need and crave,” he said.
Faculty are also hopeful about teaching in the new spaces, Miertschin said. “Overall, they’re optimistic,” she said.
The energy systems in the building itself could become a tool for teaching, as well, Engstrom said.
Along with new learning spaces, university officials want CICEL to be a net zero energy building that creates the amount of energy it uses. This sustainability would help reduce energy use, carbon consumption and waste, as well as operating and long-term maintenance costs, Engstrom said. The building is also meant to add green space on campus for recreation and education, he said.
Design of the building would happen this fall and next year, Vice President for Finance and Administration Scott Ellinghuysen said, if the legislature funds the design for the project. Then, in spring 2024, the university would ask the legislature for funding to construct the building, with the aim being to open it in fall 2026.
“We’re very thankful for all the support, and we look forward to having a new and exciting building on campus,” Ellinghuysen said.
