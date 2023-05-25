by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Next month, the Lewiston-Altura School Board will vote on whether to move forward with an operating levy referendum and facilities referendum. After a recent survey found general support for a facilities referendum and projections suggested just under 50% of voters would support an operating levy referendum, School Board members decided to decrease the amount of the potential operating levy referendum and possibly pursue a $26 million facilities referendum, while also potentially pursuing a $12 million gym and auditorium project. The $26 million facilities referendum was the least expensive of several options.
When surveyed about an operating levy to help fund day-to-day costs, about 40% of general citizens – respondents who were not district staff members or parents of district students – supported a levy of $850 per student, while about 53% of families supported this levy. The estimated tax impact for a $200,000 property would be $289. Consultants projected, based on likely voters and estimating some undecided respondents would support the referendum, that the referendum would receive about 48% to slightly more than 48% support.
Regarding a possible facilities referendum of $26 million, about 43% of general citizens and 53% of families supported such projects. The estimated tax impact for a $200,000 home is $457 a year. Taking into account likely voters and estimating some undecided respondents would ultimately support the referendum, consultants projected the referendum would receive 50.75% support.
Chair Brein Maki said she would support getting more feedback about the gym and auditorium project, as she was not sure when there may be an opportunity for a referendum again and she did not yet want to let the project go.
School Board member Jenny Koverman said she would want the district to communicate about the quality of its instruction if it pursues the referenda. Maki said a consultant the district is working with has a staff member who could help market this type of information.
Based on input from a consultant and in an effort to make it more palatable to voters, the board decided to decrease the amount of the possible operating levy from $850 to $760 per student.
The School Board will present the options to the community at a meeting on June 6th at 6:30 p.m. at the high school and vote on the options at its regular meeting on June 12.
