by CESAR SALAZAR
Winonans could soon find removing invasive species on property easier under new revisions to the city’s bluff land, natural state areas (NSA), and shoreland ordinances. As they stand, the ordinances require a land disturbance permit for anything other than hand cutting to remove invasive species in these protected areas. Under the proposed revisions, applicants seeking to remove invasive species or selectively log native trees would have to submit to a staff plan review as opposed to applying for a land disturbance permit review process.
City staff believe that with the current ordinance, approval takes too long to get, which possibly deters some people from removing invasive species. City staff also believe that the $225 application could also be holding back applicants. “The changes in the code are to move that work on the bluffs and the NSAs to a staff review and permit approval process to speed it up,” Winona’s Natural Resources Sustainability Coordinator John Howard said. “We haven’t had [discussions] if there’s going to be a fee or not but it would certainly be less than $225.”
The intent of the bluff, NSA, and shoreland protection ordinances is to limit logging, development, and other disturbances on steep slopes and near waterways. The goals of the ordinances are to limit erosion and protect the fragile bluffs and shorelands.
The revisions would also allow native habitat restoration in NSAs as part of the city staff plan approval process and eliminate the requirement for a land disturbance permit. This revision would help the native plants and would be enforced by city staff reviewing the area before and after work is done to ensure that applicants are specifically targeting invasive species, according to Howard. Essentially, under the proposal, city staff plan to ensure that an invasive species removal proposal isn’t just being used as a ploy to remove native plants.
“Our first goal is going to be restoration,” Howard said. “If they take out stuff that they shouldn’t be removing, we’re going to ask them to replant or replace them.” He continued, “That would be our first strategy, but if someone is completely ignoring the permit requirements, and blatantly not following the code, fines are enough.”
Howard is hopeful that people come forward with legitimate invasive species removal proposals. “We haven’t found people trying to take advantage of the current land disturbance situation,” Howard said. “We’ll try to make sure that doesn’t happen with this new program, too. We do have the option of fining [them] and issuing a call to stop construction. We have those tools in our toolbox but really we want people to restore.”
The new revisions would also see the possibility of the removal of invasive species in shorelands. “It is opening up selective removal of noxious weeds … with a restoration plan permit that will go to the city staff,” Howard said.
The draft revisions have currently been reviewed by the Citizens Environmental Quality Commission and the Planning Commission. The revisions could be put in place by fall, according to Howard. “The next steps are to hopefully get the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area hydrologists to review the changes to the code and make sure that it fits with their policies.” He continued, “If everything looks good to the community, our lawyer, and the Department of Natural Resources, then we’d take it to the City Council for a public hearing.”
The revisions are ultimately to make it easier for Winonans to fight back against invasive species, according to Howard. “We’re not getting rid of the bluff or NSA protections, we’re just making it easier for people to help keep those areas in good condition,” Howard said. “We’re not relaxing the rules, we’re trying to make the rules work better so that we can get a better habitat and better landscaping.”
