by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council took a step closer to allowing public comments from Winonans on April 4, discussing the possible options for the implementation and handling of public comments during City Council meetings.
The City Council has been talking about the issue for some time due to members of the public wanting to provide comments during City Council meetings. The council voted to consider allowing public comments in February 2022 and must now decide how it’ll approach the topic.
Ultimately the city would have to establish a procedure for taking public comments. Many other cities already take public comments, so Winona would have guides or baselines on how to proceed with time limits, allotted speaker time, limiting topics, sign-ups, and when to have the comments be presented. “It’s good to see that there are so many other cities that are doing this and it’s an easy model for us to follow,” City Council member Eileen Moeller said.
City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan proposed that the council hear from the public during the formal meeting, as opposed to beforehand, suggesting that would allow the agenda to flow in a smoother manner.
“We’re suggesting that we try it out during a meeting to start,” Mohan said. “If no one appears you can move on with the rest of the agenda. If you were to do it before the meeting starts, you would need to have that time available for the public.”
“I see the merits of both options,” Moeller said. “I think that including the public forum as part of our meeting encourages City Council members to be present.” Moeller continued, “For transparency’s sake and for being good representatives, I would love for it to be included as part of the meeting just so we have accountability on our parts.”
Moeller also advocated for holding the comment period at a predictable time, so citizens would not miss their chance to comment. “It would be beneficial to us and the community if we added public comment either at the beginning of the meeting or before,” Moeller continued. “It would help us as far as, if we were to put this before the meeting start, say at 6 p.m., or right at the top of our meeting, it would be at a time that’s easy for people to remember when they should show up. I’m really interested in something we could do consistently that’s easy for folks to remember and they always know when it’s happening.”
Mohan responded to a question from City Council Member Steve Young in regard to having the comments presented before or during the meeting. “It’s a matter of how do you think you’d get the best input from the public,” Mohan said. “You may have some residents who would feel intimidated coming up to the mic and being on camera in a formal setting.”
The City Council would also have to establish the prerequisites for being able to provide comments to maintain orderly discourse in a timely manner. Mayor Scott Sherman suggested having a form that must be completed prior to the meeting.
The council decided to limit public comments to items not on the agenda. City officials said that when the council is required to hold a public hearing for a specific agenda item — such as a zoning permit — they want to make sure citizens speak about the agenda item during that specific public hearing, not the general public comment period.
Sherman also added that having forms be filled out prior to the meeting would help the flow of the meeting. If no one signed up, the council could skip the comment period, he said.
City Council member George Borzyskowski also suggested that ultimately the mayor would have control of the topic at hand, essentially allowing the mayor to become a moderator. “I think putting down a lot of parameters — I don’t think we need to do that as far as what topic and what they can talk about, because mayor you will have total control of that period,” Borzyskowski said.
The City Council would also have to decide how public comments can be presented: solely in person or virtually, as well. Moeller suggested that the council should use its Zoom capabilities. “Our Zoom and personnel costs for running this is worthwhile,” Moeller said. “This is about community members being heard and it’s their city and we work for them. In the grand scheme of things, increasing accessibility is never a bad investment.”
“I would like at some point to see us allow phone calls or Zoom for accessibility, transparency, or people not being able to get off from work on time,” Sherman said. “ If there's any opportunity to try and make it more open for the public to submit input, that would be something I would like to look at.”
The city is looking to adopt the policies and procedures in the future, after which public comments would be able to be allowed. “I think we have enough feedback to be able to draft the policy procedures,” Mohan said. “We’d bring that back to a future council meeting to adopt. We would implement [public comments] after that. The policy and procedures would also include the sign-up form and what format that would take.”
