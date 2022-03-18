by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) is gearing up to acquire and deploy body cameras and updated squad car cameras in the streets of Winona in the near future. The decision follows a years-long discussion on the subject and the deployment of similar systems for the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). The Winona City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday to gather comments on the topic.
WPD Chief of Police Tom Williams believes that law enforcement agencies across the country are moving towards the direction of having bodycams. “It's only prudent that the largest law enforcement agency serving the most centralized population [in Winona County] should follow suit,” Williams said.
The deployment of the bodycams requires a process that involves many steps, beginning with public input.
“State statute requires that we have public hearings and input at different stages within the process,” Williams said. “This upcoming council meeting is for the public to say what they would like to see, what are the negatives … [Input] is a good thing for us.”
A public hearing is required before being able to move forward in the process.
“Next we’d have the purchasing aspect of it,” Williams said. “We haven't gotten to that stage yet. We’ve got the funding for it and we’ve got some of [the funds] appropriated already in hopes that it’s a go.”
According to Williams, the city is budgeting approximately $61,000 each year for the next five years for the deployment of the bodycams and new squad car cameras. The WPD was also awarded a one-time grant of $78,000 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the bodycams. The grant comes with stipulations that the WPD has to abide by, which focus on how the bodycams, their data tracking, and their record-keeping are handled.
“We were very excited to be the recipient of the grant,” WPD Deputy Chief Engrav said. “To be the recipient, you have to structure your program within the confines of what the grant people would like. So that’s what we’re going through right now.”
The WPD and the city have to develop a policy on the usage of the bodycams. Engrav says the WPD is in the process of making a policy that is tailored to meet the community’s needs and meets the requirements of the DOJ grant.
Part of the policy is regarding the training of WPD officers on the new camera systems, how and when the cameras are used, and how the data is processed and handled.
“It’s a completely new system that's being implemented into the department,” Williams said. “We’re going to have to learn the hardware itself. We also have to have the backend of it and how officers are able to review cases, how to track cases, and how to put those cases into the file so that they’re able to be viewed by the prosecution and the defense for dissemination and discovery issues.”
“Obviously, once they arrive, [there will be] training for all the staff to be able to understand how they work and to maintain them,” Engrav said. “And then there’s the aspect of the staff having to appropriately store the media and all that entails.”
One of the challenges the department faces is working with the limited space in the police station. “One of the things I have to figure out is logistically where we’re going to put them,” Engrav said.
The WPD plans to replace existing squad car cameras to unify the two camera platforms.
“We’re replacing our in-car squad cameras to be on the same platform as our body-worn cameras,” Williams said. “It’s an implementation and education on not only the bodycams but also the new in-car cameras that are going to be installed and rolled out at the exact same time.”
Following the purchasing and policy-making for the cameras, Williams hopes to have the new cameras ready in the summer.
“My personal goal is to try and have the cameras functional and operational with officers out on patrol and investigators hopefully by July or August,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of things that have to get done in between now and then.”
According to Williams, the WPD had several focus groups with officers, investigators, evidence handlers, and administrators to determine what would be the best camera platforms that would suit the needs and wants of the police department and the city.
“We asked six different vendors to come in and provide demonstrations of their equipment to us,” Williams said. “We did a hands-on test, basically an examination of the cameras themselves. We saw demos and weighed the pros and cons of each one of them.” According to Williams, the department rated BodyWorn by Utility as the best candidate.
The Winona City Council will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. next Monday, March 21, in the council chambers at city hall to discuss the implementation of bodycams. The WPD and the city plan on having two more sessions in the future to gather public input on purchasing/vendor selection and policy-making aspects of the plan. Williams also encouraged Winonans to contact the department for any input at any time.
“We’ve got a lot of work to be done prior to [the deployment of the new cameras] but we’re headed in the right direction,” Williams said.
