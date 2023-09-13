by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
At the Winona Port Authority’s next meeting on Thursday, it will review a tax increment financing (TIF) plan for 60 Main, a prospective hotel-apartment complex located at the parking lot behind the Winona 7 Cinema. There will be a public hearing on the proposed 60 Main TIF for the public to comment.
TIF is a type of tax break that utilizes taxes on new property value that a development generates to help pay for the development. Taxes the developers would normally pay on the increased property value of the hotel-apartment complex would instead be used to pay off a portion of construction costs or related expenses. Once the TIF is decertified, the annual property taxes go back to local entities as usual.
The site is currently worth $1 million, and development of the hotel-apartment complex is expected to be completed in 2026, raising the value to $10.6 million by 2028, according to the city’s TIF plan. The tax break for 60 Main is expected to generate $4.9 million over 26 years, ending in 2052, which would be used to finance site preparation costs.
Public responses to the 60 Main project have been mixed with some stating the city should focus on affordable housing and others concerned with losing the parking lot. Citing a parking study from 2018, McMartin said there is sufficient parking in the area. Some Winonans had a more positive reaction to the prospective hotel-apartment complex and the potential added traffic to downtown businesses. This potential for downtown revitalization seems to make the project more appealing for city staff as well.
The development of the city parking lot north of the Winona 7 movie theater, which 60 Main would occupy, has been considered for years. McMartin said the 2007 comprehensive plan identified the parcel as a location for mixed-use redevelopment which could include commercial and housing development. The 60 Main project would include the five story hotel-apartment complex as well as renovation of the former Jefferson Pub and Grill into a restaurant and event space. McMartin also said that due to the dense development area of 60 Main as well as the redevelopment of the former Jefferson building, there is a gap in financing that the city is looking to assist with due to those costs and challenges.
The Port Authority will discuss the potential TIF on September 14 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the third floor of City Hall with a public hearing on the item that members of the public can comment at.
