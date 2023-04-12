by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County will seek public input on April 20 on commercial dog breeding kennels and whether the county should do anything more to regulate them. The Winona County Planning Commission will seek public input at its 7 p.m. meeting on April 20 as part of an ongoing discussion of whether to change the county’s regulations.
The issue has been an on-again-off-again hot topic in the county since 2015, when the county permitted several dog breeding kennels amid animal welfare protests against the kennels. Opponents have accused the facilities of being “puppy mills” that mistreat dogs while supporters contend the local facilities are all well-run. “Dogs are companions. They are not livestock,” Winonan Gayle Goetzman-Stolpa said last year.
After receiving a petition signed by over 400 people calling for a temporary moratorium on new kennels and consideration of new rules, the County Board majority voted 4-1 last October to task the Planning Commission with studying the issue. The board declined to enact a moratorium.
There are 10 active commercial dog breeding facilities in Winona County, with the largest currently having 82 adult dogs, according to county staff. In onsite inspections this winter, Winona County Planner Olivia Luther said, “We didn’t have any concerns during the inspections that required follow-up …”
According to the Minnesota Board of Health (BAH), there are 120 dog breeding kennels across the state, with the largest having over 1,000 dogs, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture records (USDA). The county has rules regarding where dog kennels are allowed, but it largely leaves the issue of regulating animal welfare up to BAH and the USDA, which have specific requirements for veterinary care and housing conditions for breeders.
Concerned citizens have called on the county to be a leader in the state in protecting dogs’ well-being at breeding facilities, while county staff members have been wary of getting involved in regulating animal welfare, partly because they say they do not have the staff time or expertise to do so. Planning Commission member Mike Flynn echoed that sentiment last month, saying “That’s their job, and we’re not qualified to do their job.”
The Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, in the County Board Room at the Winona County Office Building, 202 West Third Street in Winona. The commission will hear two conditional use permit requests before seeking public comment on dog kennels. The commission is not expected to make a decision at that meeting but will continue its discussion in May.
