At a recent public hearing regarding the possible closure of the Altura Intermediate School, some community members expressed mixed opinions about shutting the school’s doors. The Lewiston Altura (L-A) School Board may vote next week on whether to close the school.
The Altura Intermediate School is the L-A district’s one school in Altura. If the School Board votes to close it, fifth graders would move to the elementary school, and sixth graders would move to the high school. The change would happen at the start of the next school year. District leaders cited declining enrollment and resultant declining funding as part of the rationale for closing the school. They also said closing the school would help the district save on facility maintenance costs, retain more full-time staff at the high school, and offer elective opportunities for sixth graders. This summer, a task force recommended that the School Board consider closing the intermediate school.
At the November 1 public hearing at the intermediate school, Shawn Kennedy-Lee, who was part of the task force, voiced her support for the closure based on the financial effects of operating three buildings versus two. She noted that her children attended the school, and she taught there. “Nobody wants to close this building,” she said. “But the numbers don’t lie. And I think that in my mind, the reason why I voted for it was because …. it doesn’t make any sense to keep putting good taxpayer money into three buildings when we can comfortably fit all the students into two buildings as soon as next year.”
In contrast, Altura resident and former mayor Bob Schell, who graduated from the district’s high school, said he felt the savings projected by closing the school — $175,000 a year — were not substantial enough, in terms of the district’s entire budget, to justify shutting down the school. “It makes sense financially. I get that part. The part that’s tough to swallow is that $175,000 … is the deciding point of closing the school,” he said.
District resident Ashley Gossen, who was a task force member, said she agreed that the $175,000 a year savings was not the most important reason to close the school and not the most prominent factor in her support of shutting its doors. “… The reason that I came to it, and I think others in the facility task force [did], was the opportunities that we would lose by keeping this building open and not having as many students in the high school building. That was the more scary part for me,” she said. By not relocating fifth and sixth grade, she added, “… My students, my children, would be losing opportunities by having to maintain this building.”
Superintendent Gwen Carman said in an interview, “What I know is that we will continue to have a very tight budget, in terms of our revenues … versus expenditure needs, and the savings of the $175,000 per year would significantly help our ability to maintain a balanced budget.”
Several community members also said they want to receive more information from the district about its long-term plans for areas such as addressing enrollment decline and facilities upgrades. In addition to recommending the School Board consider closing the intermediate school, the task force recommended this summer that the School Board consider pursuing a facilities referendum and an operating levy, the amounts of which the School Board has not yet determined. Schell said he would like to see the district’s plan to manage enrollment decline and know what a facilities referendum would entail exactly. Altura resident Carrie Speltz, who attended the district and whose children also did, said she would like to know precisely what learning opportunities the district has funded at each of its buildings over the past several years and why families have left the district. That type of information could help voters decide on a facilities referendum and operating levy, she said.
Carman said in an interview that after hearing the comments, she felt the benefits of closing the school were “not only the annual cost savings, but it would also enhance our programming, especially for our sixth graders, and it’d also enable us to maintain more full-time positions at the high school.” She said that if the School Board votes to close the school, the district would need to decide what to do with the intermediate school, adjust staffing and school schedules, and prepare students for the change.
Carman said she anticipates the School Board will vote at its November 14 meeting on whether to close the intermediate school. At the October School Board meeting, School Board Vice Chair Bree Maki said holding the public hearing did not necessarily mean the board would close the school, and School Board member Dave Pringle said holding the hearing was valuable, as there would be people opposed to closing the school, and he wished for them to have an opportunity to share their thoughts. Additionally, School Board member Melissa Meisch said at that time that she did not favor closing the school without a referendum, as she had lingering questions about how school schedules would work.
School Board Chair Toby Brummer did not respond to requests for comment.
