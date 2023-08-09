by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In its one-and-a-half years, Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee is running into similar issues as the district’s previous diversity committee when it comes to bringing in new members.
DEI earlier this year discussed wanting to bring in new members. This was somewhat similar to past conversations in DEI and its predecessor, DEC, about how to increase the committee’s membership of community members and community members of color.
DEI’s work has centered on drafting an equity policy for the district. Most recently, the committee has been planning for upcoming community listening sessions to gain public input for the policy. DEI began in September 2021 when the School Board voted to dissolve DEC. Some School Board members said at the time that beginning DEI would allow the board to have more involvement in important equity work and address their concerns with what they felt was the slow pace of work in DEC.
School Board and DEI member Pete Watkins asked at the committee’s May meeting how to remove barriers for joining DEI, particularly in light of the committee having canceled some meetings due to not having a quorum. DEI did not meet in July, also due to there not being a quorum.
Former Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the district has considered changing the application so it is more of an interest survey that is easier to complete. The district also wanted to think about other ways to communicate with the public about open positions on DEI, she said. School Board member and DEI Chair Stephanie Smith said the application was open, and no new ones had been received.
Community member Maurella Cunningham, a Winona Residents Organizing Against Racism organizer who applied and was not accepted onto DEI, expressed concern in a public comment about the current application process being a means of gatekeeping. Some School Board members have said the application process is blind, she added, but she questioned how blind the process was with applicants including information about themselves in their applications. A School Board member told the Post in 2021 that applications had identifying information, such as names, redacted.
One way the district could communicate with the public, DEI member Kelly Fluharty said, was by making connections at upcoming community listening sessions for a district equity policy. In April at the committee’s meeting, WAPS teacher and DEI member Rose Carr said DEI should not wait until the listening sessions begin to recruit new members but agreed that the sessions would be a place for the district to ask about whether community members are interested in joining the committee.
Planning exactly how to hold these listening sessions is ongoing.
Fluharty suggested in April that the district could publish a press release discussing DEI’s work to date, as well as its goals, adding that sometimes the goals were not clear. Word of mouth may help inspire others to apply, as well, she said.
Student School Board Representative and DEI member Adele Jacobsen questioned in May whether outreach to some local college students would be possible.
Effectively following up with those who leave the committee is also key, DEI member Heidi Monson said. Since DEI began, several committee members, including a couple of the committee’s few community members of color, appear to have left the committee.
Former DEI member Jake Griggs said he was open to possibly returning to the committee, but it was important to have more diverse voices on the committee, so he wanted to make sure others first had the opportunity.
Meanwhile, DEI will also undergo change this fall when the School Board members serving on it change in September. Smith will step down as chair, and School Board member Michael Hanratty will begin in that role. Watkins will remain on the committee, while School Board and DEI member Karl Sonneman will not continue on the committee. In June, Hanratty told the Post, “My biggest priority is really to have the committee work on addressing the systems of public education and making sure that if there are barriers to equity, that we are addressing them, and learning how we can improve those systems.” This does not mean to not listen to complaints, he said, but he does not think the committee’s expertise is in addressing individual complaints; rather, he said he thinks the committee’s expertise is analyzing the system of public education for inequity. For instance, he said, the district’s strategic plan includes some goals related to diversity, equity and inclusion. “I think the committee should be the first, direct report of those goals,” he said, and receive updates from district staff on progress with the goals. He continued that the committee could also hold the district accountable for the goals.
When it comes to the membership change among School Board members on DEI, Hanratty said, “I can’t speak to exactly what other board members had discussions with either the School board Chair or other people,” and added he could only speak to conversations he had. He said the work is difficult, and it can be hard to not take negative feedback personally. When he considered DEI and how to improve it, he said, “I just offered my leadership style to Chair Denzer, and stated that I’d be willing to provide any kind of assistance that was needed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.