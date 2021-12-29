by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Sajida and Zia’s father still has the scars on his neck and shoulder. The Taliban hung him from a tree and shot him three times, but he survived.
Sajida, a Cotter Schools senior, and Zia, one of her older brothers, are originally from Afghanistan. They have both lived inMinnesota for several years. Their family, from their parents to their siblings, siblings’ spouses, nieces and nephews, has remained in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan this summer, Sajida and Zia’s family members have tried to leave the country, and Sajida and Zia have attempted to help them relocate. “The situation is getting worse and worse every day, and we do not know tomorrow what’s going to happen,” Sajida said. “Every day they’re scared,” Zia said.
As members of one of the smallest tribes in Afghanistan, the Taliban has targeted Sajida and Zia’s family. Moreover, one of their brothers served as a medic for the Afghan army alongside U.S. troops, and another one of their brothers also worked with U.S. troops. Zia also received threatshimself due to his ties to the U.S. from studying here and participation in journalism in Afghanistan through the U.S. State Department, leading to the difficult decision to say goodbye to his family and apply to stay in the U.S.
Sajida and Zia’s family members left everything behind in their home province in northern Afghanistan as they tried to leave earlier this year. “They can’t go back because they’re targeted,” Zia said. “The Taliban knows about them.”
The family wants to live in a peaceful place, and they want the children in the family to have the opportunity to go to school and ultimately college. Sajida and Zia’s family stayed near the airport in Kabul for two days and two nights as countries, including the U.S., evacuated personnel. The family wasn’t able to actually get inside the airport. They decided to take a risk and make their way to Pakistan. After a week there, they were unfortunately deported back to Afghanistan, where they remain in hiding. Sajida and Zia are able to keep in touch with them electronically, thankfully.
The siblings are now trying to raise funds for passports and visas that would allow their family to come to the U.S. or another safe country.
While Sajida and Zia do all they can to help, they miss their family, friends, teachers, old school and hometown. It has been years since either has seen their family, since 2011 for Zia and 2019 for Sajida. It is difficult to not be able to ever go back, Zia said, adding that the quick takeover of the country by the Taliban was shocking, and it is hard to see two decades of progress with parts of society like women’s rights and education collapse. “It’s mind boggling for me. And I don’t know what is next for Afghanistan. The fact that, just, we lost a country, and we lost all that hope,” he said.
Sadly, this year was hardly the first time Sajida, Zia and their family faced persecution from the Taliban.
Zia spent part of his childhood as a refugee. Zia recalls he and his family being refugees in Pakistan in the 1990s when the Taliban controlled Afghanistan. He and his family lived in a refugee camp in Pakistan. He went to school and took some of his first English classes there. When he and his family were able to return home in the early 2000s, the situation seemed to be improving, but people knew the Taliban was still around, he said. “I did have fears that they might come back,” he said.
For Sajida, growing up was marked by witnessing the Taliban attack in her home province and seeing militia stop people to question them. Her education also took an abrupt turn when the Taliban closed her school in 2015. “I couldn’t see my classmates, I couldn’t see my teachers, the people that I had a good connection with,” she said. She added, “It was like chaos. It was very sad for me.” She persevered, however, and spent almost three years learning at home by reading her siblings’ books and teaching herself English. She then continued her pursuit of education by moving to a city not under the Taliban’s control where one of her brothers lived and taking an English class.
Educational opportunities ultimately brought both Sajida and Zia to the U.S. Zia was 16 when he came to Vermont in 2009 as part of an exchange student program. Sajida arrived at Cotter Schools in 2019 when she was 17. Zia had learned about the school and asked if she wanted to attend. She said she did, and she came to Winona.
Education also helped slightly ease the pain of saying goodbye to family members. When Zia first came to the U.S., his mother was worried and wasn’t sleeping well, and it wasn’t easy either for her to part with Sajida, the youngest in the family. Sajida and Zia’s mother and other family members recognize the importance of education, though, the siblings agreed, and as hard as it was, backed the learning endeavors. “In my family, if anyone wants to go on an adventure, especially about getting education, they do everything they can to support you,” Zia said. “They’re glad about it,” Sajida said. “They are grateful.”
The transition to the U.S. was accompanied by some culture shock. Sajida and Zia had to adjust to attending co-ed schools and participating in extracurricular activities, as well as eating new foods and living through different weather. “It took me a while to take all that in, and it was great,” Zia said, noting that he especially appreciated playing soccer and baseball in school. Sajida loved playing soccer and tennis, as well. “I’d never seen girls play soccer or play any sports, so right away, I was like, ‘This is amazing. I’m going to do that,’” she said.
Currently, Sajida is eagerly applying to many colleges.
Those interested in supporting Sajida’s and Zia’s efforts to help their family may donate at gofund.me/e70fba35.
