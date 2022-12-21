by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council was expected to vote on the Disorderly Use Ordinance on Monday but it was pulled by city staff for further legal review. The proposed ordinance would allow the City Council to revoke rental licenses over repeated nuisances and violations, possibly leading tenants to be evicted. The ordinance vote was postponed by city staff until next month.
The ordinance would allow the city to reprimand landlords for continuously problematic tenants by imposing fines and ultimately — with a City Council vote — suspending or revoking rental licenses for the specific rental units. If a landlord loses the license, the tenants would not be allowed to live there, as no one is allowed to rent without a license under city code. Violations under the ordinance range from having a bird feeder to drug dealing. It’s been postponed three times now since its first introduction back in October.
During the December 5 City Council meeting, only four of the seven council members were present, members Steve Young, Eileen Moeller, Aaron Repinski, and Mayor Scott Sherman, while council members George Borzyskowksi, Michelle Alexander, and Pam Eyden were absent. Young, Repinski, and Sherman voted in favor of the ordinance, but with Moeller’s nay vote, the proposal didn’t have sufficient votes to pass. The council then voted to table the item until the December 19 meeting.
However, the ordinance was not on the December 19 agenda. “I removed the disorderly housing ordinance from the agenda for December 19,” City Manager Chad Ubl said. “I have asked the city attorney to do more legal review on the ordinance. Although we did nine versions, and the attorney was heavily involved in that process before it comes back to council, I would just like more legal review to make sure that the ordinance is in compliance and the city is not opening itself up to future claims or litigation.”
In an email to the Post, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services Southeast Region Lead Family Law Attorney Jocylyn Poehler wrote, “There is certainly the strong potential for this ordinance to increase the unhoused population in Winona. We've alerted the local ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union] to the issue also, and they're submitting a [Data Practices Act] request and are also concerned.” The Data Practices Act is Minnesota’s freedom of information law.
Ubl said that there aren’t any immediate changes to the ordinance, but changes are possible after review. “If there are adjustments we have to make, then certainly those will be presented to council,” Ubl said. “... I think the city attorney and his staff have done an excellent job in preparing this ordinance.” Referring to lawsuits over similar ordinances elsewhere, he added, “I think when we see other cases happening across the country, we just want to make sure that this ordinance is not presenting any future legal challenges.”
Ubl said the ordinance could return during the second City Council meeting in January, at the earliest.
