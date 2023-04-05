by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona’s two state bonding requests, totaling $26 million, could be introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives' possible third bonding bill, planned to be presented after Easter, according to Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona). However, two capital investment bills have already not found success in the Senate. If not granted this year, the requests could be reintroduced in a bonding bill in a future legislative session, he added.
The House passed two capital investments bills last month: A bonding bill that would appropriate $1.5 billion, and a one-time funding cash bill that would provide $400 million from the state’s budget surplus. However, the Senate voted against the first bonding bill, with Republicans demanding to cut taxes first, and the Senate has yet to take a final vote on the cash bill.
A third bonding bill this year would encapsulate this year’s new requests, including Winona’s request for $21 million for a new public safety building and $5 million to continue the Riverfront Trail, Pelowski said. He added that the legislators had up to $2.2 billion in new bonding requests this year, but not all $2.2 billion of the projects would be funded in the third bill, with some possibly being funded in a future legislative session. The bill could also be a mix of cash and general bond obligations, which requires a supermajority, including Republican votes in the Senate, or possibly a cash-only bill, depending on Republican support, according to Pelowski.
A potential bill to fund the city’s requests follows Mayor Scott Sherman and Port Authority Chair Mike Cichanowski’s testimony to the House Capital Improvement Committee last month, according to Pelowski.
Sherman said in an interview that the pair told legislators that the request for $21 million for a new public safety building would be of regional significance to the area and that the Riverfront Trail had previously been granted $2 million from the state, therefore another $5 million would continue the state’s investment in the project. The $5 million would be used to build a bridge over Winona Marina for the trail, a portion that previously received state funding in 2019.
Sherman said he testified the public safety building would help the Winona fire and police departments respond to emergencies across the region, such as with railway incidents. Sherman added that in discussions with Winona Fire Department Fire Chief Curt Bittle, the Winona Fire Department responds to emergencies not just in the city, but the larger area around it as well.
Sherman said Winona is one of the largest communities in the area. “Therefore, our police and fire departments oftentimes have to respond to emergency situations across the region,” Sherman said. “I think for the state legislators — when they’re looking at funding these types of projects — that is one of the primary things they’re looking at: Is it a local issue or is it a regional issue? I think we had a pretty strong case, in my testimony, to show that we are of regional significance in terms of emergency response.”
Regarding a third bonding bill, Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said, “I have not heard anything about a third bonding bill, but my position has been consistent: We need to do both bonding and tax relief, together. We presented a compromise offer to Senate Democrats a couple of weeks ago that would allow us to get both done right away. We haven’t heard anything back from them yet, but I am hopeful they will give it serious consideration.”
Miller voted against the first bonding, which included funding for the design of a new academic building at Winona State University, after Democrats rejected his proposed amendment to repeal taxes on Social Security.
Pelowski said that Lewiston’s $3 million bonding request for a public safety facility to house the city's police, fire, and ambulance departments would also be introduced in the future bill.
