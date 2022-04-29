by CESAR SALAZAR
At the upcoming Winona City Council meeting on Monday, May 2, BKV Group consultants will present their study findings on the proposed joint police-fire public safety center where the East Rec Center (ERC) stands today.
“The information that they will present is going to show that a combined public safety building would fit on the ERC block and that the community center would need to be relocated to the St. Stan’s School area,” Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said in an interview. The community center project would combine the ERC’s all-ages recreation and the Friendship Center’s older adult programming.
According to Ubl, the total cost would be $38-42 million, based on early estimates. The final estimated cost for the project is still being calculated and will be presented on Monday night.
“[BKV] will go over preliminary cost estimates and schedules, and the next steps if the council wishes to pursue the project,” Ubl said. Contingent to the council approving the proposal, the council would also need to negotiate with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester to purchase part or all of the St. Stan’s School property needed for the construction, according to Ubl.
“I think that’s the direction that the council is going to go,” Ubl said. “Based on information from Monday night, the council is going to provide direction for [city] staff, if they’d like to pursue this site. We would then need to begin some conversations with the Diocese. If they’re not interested in selling this property, we would need to come back to council and discuss other options.”
