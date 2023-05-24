by ALEXANDRA RETTER
For most of his career, Luke Merchlewitz was surrounded by second-graders, but last month, he got to rub elbows with education representatives from around the country and the globe. The retired Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) teacher was invited by the National Education Association president to observe the 2023 International Summit on the Teaching Profession.
The theme was “Poised for the Future: Transformative Teaching for Global Engagement, Sustainability and Digital Access.”
When Merchlewitz found out he’d been invited, he couldn’t believe it. “My first initial response was kind of like, ‘Why me?’ or ‘Who dropped out?’” he said with a laugh.
Many different countries were represented, he said, including Australia, Canada, South Africa, Sweden and Ukraine. “I always like things that have a global lens,” he said. Many people spoke English, he said, but he did often have an earpiece for translation, so he felt as if he were at a small-scale United Nations centered on education. He was somewhat nervous at the beginning, because he was surrounded by people who were brilliant, he said. However, he said he soon learned that though there might be great physical distance between countries, there were commonalities in how they taught and tried to attract and retain teachers.
The summit began with a highlight for Merchlewitz and the other educators: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took part in the opening of the summit. During the summit, some overall themes were reducing teacher workload, attracting and retaining teachers, respecting teachers, increasing teacher pay, and making sure to view students as an investment, not an expense, he said. One conversation focused on countries facing shortages of teachers and teacher burnout. He said there was discussion of teachers’ mental health needs, as well as how to inspire respect for teaching and autonomy and collaboration for the teaching profession. Mentoring teachers over several years at the beginning of their careers and providing them with some leadership opportunities early in their time in the field is important, he said, based on a conversation he had with a teacher from another state. He also heard about national advertising campaigns in support of teaching. He was motivated to think about how to build bridges between pre-K-12 and university teaching preparation programs, he said.
Another conversation was about providing education in a globally and culturally competent way and preparing students for civic engagement. Merchlewitz said some discussion was about helping students have the skills and attitude to appreciate others and supporting programs in which students learn another language. He was inspired to think about how to learn from Native American cultures, he said.
In a final session, the conversation centered on using digital technology equitably to enhance learning. There was discussion of the uses of technology and the safeguards needed for it, he said, adding that he learned about AI and ChatGPT. One conversation point, he said, was that technology was not necessarily a substitute for a teacher but should be used as a tool.
