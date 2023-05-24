by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A piece of Winona history just hit the market on Monday, May 22, and it is no small memento but a $750,000, 8,000-square-foot, 15-acre property known as Briarcombe.
The history of this mansion and property goes back over 100 years to 1911 when Samuel Prentiss, president of the Deposit Bank of Winona, and Frederick S. Bell, secretary and treasurer of Laird Norton Co., began making plans for the construction of two homes south of Winona at the opening of Pleasant Valley which once overlooked the sprawling Mississippi. According to newspaper articles from the time from the Winona County Historical Society’s archives, the two hired Austin Lord, born in Winona in 1860, of Lord, Hewlett and Tallent, an architectural firm out of New York City. Lord visited Winona in 1911 to make plans for the two similar Georgian style homes connected by an underground tunnel for the two men’s wives, Maude and Frances Laird, sisters who were very close.
Rockwell Kent, a famous artist who illustrated “Moby Dick,” was selected as superintendent of construction on the project. During the six-month period from 1912 to 1913 it took to complete the project, Kent’s stay in Winona made quite an impact on the community. Kent made positive impressions with many, enjoying his time painting the scenery, befriending Carl Ruggles, the first conductor of the Winona Symphony, and even advocating for the carpenters on the project, leading to a strike lasting two days.
The project was completed in 1913 and the property became part of the 350-acre Briarcombe Farm. A farewell picnic on the property was held and Kent returned home, but not without leaving a lasting impact. One hundred years later, in 2013, a centennial celebration was held in remembrance of Kent’s time in Winona with the performance of an original play about Kent’s time here.
The Prentiss and Bell families spent a significant number of years living at Briarcombe, but eventually, the two homes were sold to Charles A. Choate in 1946 with the condition that the Bell home be changed “in character and appearance,” according to records from the Winona County Historical Society. Choate fulfilled this requirement by removing the second floor of the Bell home while lowering the intact slate-covered roof. Choate renamed the property Old Elm farm.
Next comes a series of name changes as the Briarcombe property moves between families. In 1960, the contractor who worked on the Bell house changes for Choate, William S. L. Christensen, purchased the property and renamed the Prentiss residence Lyngholm and made the Bell home into a recreation area named the Silver Dollar. In 1971, Wally and Donna Friend purchased the property and renamed it Waldon. Finally, a family from California purchased the property in 1986 and visited every summer. Originally purchased by Edwin Meyerson and his sister Mildred Sorato, in the nearly four decades since the purchase, one of the owners has passed away and the family is no longer able to visit like they used to. For that reason, the property is back on the market looking for a new owner.
Jenny Cisewski, a realtor from Edina Realty, is working with the Meyerson and Sorato estates to sell the property. While the condition of the historic mansion has declined, Cisewski is hopeful for its future prospects.
“It's a great house, there's a lot of potential,” Cisewski said. “You know, my hope is that somebody will buy it and refurbish it and make it into something glamorous like it once was.”
Cisewski also recognizes the state the property is in and that some serious work needs to be done on it, stating “[Briarcombe] definitely needs some major repair. You know, we do not know the condition of the HVAC or the plumbing.”
There is peeling paint from years without heating, and vines are trailing over windows in sections. While there is much to repair or check the condition of, such as the HVAC, plumbing, heating, or roofing, Cisewski noted the uniqueness and potential for such a property.
The property adjoins the Signatures Golf Course and offers great views and ample green space. There are tennis courts that could use some love, and Minnesota’s first inground swimming pool, according to the Briarcombe listing on Edina Realty. Of course the mansion offers several bedrooms, bathrooms, fireplaces and plenty of space. According to Cisewski, at the request of the previous owners, the Bell house was transformed into primarily garage space. Of particular note, Cisewski mentioned the underground tunnel that connects the houses of the once inseparable sisters from 100 years ago.
Although Cisewski said Briarcombe would take a significant investment to fix up, she already has several interested buyers from different parts of the country including Minneapolis, California, and Florida.
