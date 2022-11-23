by ALEXANDRA RETTER
At the entrance to the bazaar, there were kits for making cookies and miniature easels with sayings like, “Kitchens are made for bringing families together.” These items were among the many crafts and foods made by students for Riverway Learning Community’s bazaar, where families and community members could purchase them and help raise funds for the school.
Marley Smith, in fourth grade, and Dakota Joe Gillett, in fifth grade, worked with another friend to make lizards and snakes out of beads. “It was fun, because we got to do crafts together and hang out a lot,” Smith said. Though it took quite a bit of time to bring their animals to life with colorful beads, they had a great time working with one another and learned about the process of making items for others along the way. Gillett said she now knows “beads and string are actually fun,” and Smith said she recognized, “Crafts are fun.”
Shelby Ritter, a social worker at the school, worked with students in first through third grade on making items such as bird feeders. The students made the bird feeders with peanut butter, bird seed and cardboard rolls. “And they really enjoyed it,” she said. One of the students, Latsch Boysen, who is in second grade, heartily agreed. “It’s one of the funnest things I’ve done this year,” he said.
Peyton Wicklund, in 11th grade, made tiny bottled fortunes and bottles with incense. Her grandmother helped her come up with the ideas for the items. She filled the fortune bottles with various colors of glitter, beads and sequins, as well as fortunes she wrote on small pieces of paper. She then decorated the outside of the bottles with charms and twine. “I just really enjoyed working with glitter,” she said. While making the bottles, she learned it is OK to ask for help. “Because I wouldn’t have gotten this done if I didn’t ask for help from others,” she said. School Director Kevin Krieg said he hopes students gained skills with entrepreneurship, creativity, team work and public speaking and enjoyed working together toward a common, school-wide goal.
Families talked with students about the items they made, chose some to buy and enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate they also bought at the bazaar. Students talked with one another and bought a few items. Excitement at finding just the right thing made students and families alike smile and laugh. “I love sparkles, and I really just enjoyed making these, because I liked to see the look on people’s faces when they actually bought them. I love seeing people smile,” Wicklund said. She found some stickers to purchase herself. “It really feels good to raise money for our school,” she said. School leaders will put the money toward activities such as trips to Whitewater State Park, Krieg said. “Students very clearly know exactly what that money is spent on,” he said. Boysen is already eagerly awaiting next year’s event. “I’m excited for the next bazaar,” he said.
Riverway leaders are also hoping to create some outdoor community spaces on the school grounds at Minnesota State College Southeast’s Winona campus. Krieg said goals include developing an outdoor concert area, walking trails and gardens.
