Riverway school moves into new home

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Riverway Learning Community students and staff will soon start not only a new school year, but also a learning experience at a new location. The school is moving to the Tandeski Center at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), and classes will begin there early next month.
Riverway Learning Community Director Kevin Krieg said school leaders were searching for a space that would better meet the school’s daily educational needs. In addition, the terms of the lease on the school’s former location — on Service Drive near Highway 14 — meant school organizers would soon need to decide how to move ahead, he said. When the chance to move to the Tandeski Center came up, it was the right option, he continued. “It seems like it’s an amazing opportunity for the college and the K-12 system to really start a deeper partnership,” he said.
Previously, the Tandeski Center had been used for office space and was rented to outside groups, MSC Southeast President Marsha Danielson said. Due to the pandemic, it was vacant, so the college decided to lease the space, she said. After the college requested lease proposals from the public, it found Riverway Learning Community’s mission to be similar to its own, she said, and agreed to lease the space.
“We’re really excited … It’s not like it’s just a lease situation with Riverway,” she said, adding that she feels the partnership will be valuable for Riverway and MSC Southeast students and staff.
Some benefits for Riverway Learning Community are remaining in Winona and moving away from a commercial space, Krieg said. “We’re in a space now that has the green space and the outdoor space that really fits a lot of the activities and daily educational things that students do here,” he said of now being at the Tandeski Center. Being close to the college is also beneficial for high school students interested in taking classes there, he said, as transportation to the college was sometimes challenging. He hopes that the new location will also be more convenient for parents and staff members taking classes at the college.
Riverway Learning Community will start its school year on September 6, a few weeks later than usual, Krieg said. Staff members are now getting the space ready. Over the next few months, some classrooms will be added, he said. The building has the office, administrative and primary school space the school needs, he continued, so the construction centers mostly on secondary classrooms. School leaders anticipate construction will continue through this fall, he said. In the meantime, space is a bit limited until construction is completed, he said, but everyone will be able to fit.
School organizers planned for a move for some time, Krieg said, and the school has plenty of savings to cover the substantial cost.
With staff now completing the relocation, Krieg said he looks forward to students taking part in activities that help them learn to develop solutions for problems the world faces.
The college is excited to welcome the Riverway community, Danielson said. “There’s so much opportunity for us here in partnership with the Winona community and Riverway,” she said.
