Road closures ahead on Mankato

As the Mankato Avenue reconstruction project marches along, Winona citizens can expect to see roadwork begin on the west side of Mankato Avenue later this month. Road closures for some of the streets are also slated to begin next week.
“[The contractor’s] timeline is to put up traffic controls on Mankato on May 20,” MnDOT Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty said. “What that does is that gets things set up so that they can start the construction, such as digging, on May 23.”
Dougherty likened the past and current road work to that of painting prep work. “It’s the equivalent to taping and all the prep work done before you do the paint, before you actually crack open the gallon of paint that you got,” he said. He continued, “That’s where we’re still at this week, and in the next week we’ll start transitioning towards the bigger start of the construction.”
Dougherty stated that the project is right on schedule and has not experienced any significant delays, despite the rain.
Dougherty said that the first road closure on May 20 on the west side of Mankato Avenue will be Parks Avenue and construction crews will eventually make their way north to Frontenac and Riverbend streets. He also said another significant closure is East Lake Boulevard’s access to Highway 43, also on May 20. “Folks on East Lake Boulevard will be able to access their properties and businesses by getting on to [East Lake Boulevard] at Huff Street, further down at Highway 61,” he said. He also said that some drivers have already begun to use these alternate routes.
The MnDOT has also been taking comments from motorists in regard to handling traffic issues. “Most people have adjusted to the traffic set up now,” Dougherty said. “We’ve tried to adjust some things when we hear if there’s something we can do. We put up zipper-merge signs and [listened to] suggestions from people on Highway 61 to help ease some of that congestion and make it smoother where they have to merge down into one lane.”
Dougherty also said that the project will eventually install temporary stoplights and remove the existing stoplights. “Getting people accustomed to looking for those signals that’ll bring them around through Mankato and highways 61 and 43 — that will help people get around and through that intersection,” he said.
Some Winonans were initially concerned about how the construction would impact Winona Health. “We’ve heard some concerns from community members in advance of the project about what it’s going to be like,” Winona Health Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Lamberty said. She stated that the project has not had a significant impact on Winona Health’s response to emergencies. She also said that Winona Health will remain open throughout the duration of the construction.
Lamberty said that Winona Health is addressing concerns by being flexible to citizen needs. One option available is virtual consultations, so as to avoid construction. If a citizen still wants to drive through it, they can take the Highway 61 southern access point through Parks Avenue directly into Winona Health or through the emergency department entrance from Mankato. “The key really is going slow, giving yourself some extra time,” Lamberty said. “We’re flexible on our end too, so no worries if you’re a little late to your appointment. We understand all of that and are willing to be very flexible to help people feel a little less stressed about having to drive through that experience.”
If citizens would like to get more updates, Dougherty encourages citizens to attend weekly Thursday meetings in the MnDOT trailer behind the Winona Fleet Farm to stay informed about the future of the project. He also suggested signing up for email or text updates at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy43/index.html.
“It’s a busy stretch of road so if you do have a different route you can take, that might be a good thing to remember,” Dougherty said. “If you can, adjust your travel time or date.”
