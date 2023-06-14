Rollingstone school builds ties in 1st year

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Summer sun streamed through the trees outside Rollingstone Community School as students swung and played basketball and families enjoyed a picnic. The school community came together for a picnic on the last day of school to celebrate the first year of Rollingstone Community School being open. Community members helped reopen the school after the previous elementary school was closed, and now, the school is incorporating community involvement into its lessons.
“And everytime someone walks in, they’re always like, ‘We’re so glad the building is back open; we love to hear the kids’ voices,’” Lead Teacher Tony Reisdorfer said.
Teacher Megan Lentner said she and her colleagues will also see community members walking on a path near the school when out at recess or PE, and the community members will always wave and say hello. “… That small town social aspect has been so nice to have with the kids here,” she said.
Part of the school’s philosophy is to have students go out into the community to learn. Students completed a walking tour of Rollingstone businesses to learn about their work. “The community members again were just smiling from ear to ear as we’re walking through …” Reisdorfer said.
Community members also stop by the school to further students’ learning. The school has had a number of visitors present to students, including local authors, a beekeeper and a sheriff’s deputy with his K-9, Lentner said.
Interdisciplinary learning and learning from outdoor places around the area are some of the school’s goals. Students completed science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) projects, as well, drawing on some of their interests, Reisdorfer said, noting that some students made catapults.
Students hiked on trails near the school and learned about the ponds close by, Reisdorfer said, adding that he hopes to continue using the outdoor space more and more for learning.
Teachers work to foster community within the school. “… Usually you have your classroom family, but here, it’s the whole school,” Lentner said. “All our students know each other, no matter what grade they’re in. They’ve done activities and had opportunities to work together and spend time together. All the kids know all the teachers [and] the other staff …”
A sense of community drew some families to the school. Parent and School Board member Mandy Schmit’s husband grew up in Rollingstone, and they both wanted their children to go to school in town because they felt it was a small, safe community. When the previous elementary school closed, she said, they were very disappointed. “But the community really rallied together and fought to reopen, and having it reopen as a charter is just an added benefit …” she said.
Parent and School Board Chair Elizabeth Nofsinger and her family moved to Rollingstone three years ago and were disappointed when the previous elementary school closed. She volunteered to help reopen the school. “… I really wanted my kids to go to school in the community they lived in and be part of the community they live in,” she said. “And a small school setting puts me much more at ease.”
Both parents said they are pleased that their students have improved academically this school year and enjoyed the school environment. “Her reading scores and math scores are so much better, and she just seems more relaxed here and comfortable, so it’s been a really great year for her,” Nofsinger said.
Schmit related that her daughter said “I like all the adults at school because they feel like my family.” Schmit enjoyed seeing students learning at a nearby pond and garden when picking her student up from school. “Who doesn’t want their kid to grow up in a huge green space like this?” she said.
Schmit appreciated community members’ participation in reopening the school and supporting it in its first year. “Their involvement has been impressive, whether it’s volunteering to help in classrooms, donating baked goods for events,” she said.
Reisdorfer and Lentner agreed that they still count the first day of school and seeing their students walk into the building for the first time as one of their favorite memories. “That was one you can’t forget,” Reisdorfer said.
Lentner and Reisdorfer agreed that they hope the school continues to grow. “It’s been great to get the feedback from our families, in terms of what they enjoyed and how much they are taking the opportunity to spread the word about our school …” Lentner said.
