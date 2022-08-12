by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In a little less than a month, a new elementary school will open in Rollingstone. The opening will take place following several years of work by some community members to start the school. School organizers hope to reestablish the school as a place for all community members to take part in students’ education and town events.
Rollingstone Community School will enroll students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) charter school is at the site of the former Rollingstone Elementary School. There will also be a focus on utilizing the outdoor space around the school for learning, in addition to some multi-age classes.
School starts September 7. Transportation will be available for students who reside in Winona Area Public Schools’ boundaries, Lead Teacher Tony Reisdorfer said. The school will also provide an after school care program, he said.
Preparing for the school’s opening has taken hard work, dedication and commitment, Teacher Megan Lentner said. “It’s been very much a learning experience for all of us, but we’re just looking forward to that first day of school when students walk in,” she said. Transitioning from preparing for school to actually teaching will be wonderful, she said.
“My biggest goal is we take all the kids in and we make them love learning,” Reisdorfer said. His hope is for them to be independent lifelong learners.
Lentner said she looks forward to building connections with students and families, whether they are in her class or another class at the school.
“I am most looking forward to creating a safe space where the students are engaged in the learning and they are having a positive learning experience, where it’s fun and engaging and hands-on,” Teacher Anna Sieve said.
First, though, school staff had to design their classrooms. The teachers are preparing their classrooms with items like tables and bookshelves that they received through a grant. They will also have interactive whiteboards, Chromebooks and iPads. “We’re near the final stretch of getting everything completed,” Reisdorfer said.
The teachers individualized their classrooms. Reisdorfer’s has a theme of sports, and Sieve is making hers as bright and colorful as possible. Lentner said hers has been called the “Pinterest” classroom by those touring the school because they feel it looks like something that could be found on the site.
The school is also adding more and more books to its library shelves as staff learn about the process for checking out reading material, Reisdorfer said.
Meanwhile, the teachers are working to plan lessons. As part of the school’s STEAM theme, there is a cart containing items such as motors, gears, pulleys, LED lights and batteries to use for projects, Reisdorfer said. The teachers also aim to involve community members in activities at the school and send students out into the community to complete projects, Lentner said. Students having the opportunity to learn outdoors on trails near the school, for example, will also be valuable, she said.
In the lead-up to the school’s opening, the teachers have also talked with quite a few families about what they are planning for lessons and have given them tours of the space, Reisdorfer said. They have seemed to enjoy the opportunities for students to learn outdoors, Lentner said.
As the new school year begins, the first few days of school will center on getting to know students’ interests and strengths, according to Sieve. Teachers will also focus on getting students used to the school and classroom procedures so they are comfortable, she said. Once more, the school will be filled with students and their laughter.
