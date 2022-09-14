Rollingstone school reopens, celebrates first day

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Rollingstone once again has its own elementary school after years of work in the community to open one. The K-5 Rollingstone Community School welcomed students for the first day of class on September 7.
J.R. Larkie is one of the community members who spent the last several years working to open a charter elementary school at the site of the former Rollingstone Elementary School, which Winona Area Public Schools closed in 2018. “It was a culmination of a lot of hard work, but we’re not done yet,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the community of Rollingstone and everybody that’s put their heart and soul into getting those doors back open and actually starting classes. And I couldn't be more thankful for our staff and our teachers, because without them these last few months, none of this would’ve happened.”
Larkie also has two children attending the school. As Larkie’s children walked with a few classmates to school on the first day, his wife saw community members at the cafe and on Main Street waving at the students and keeping an eye on them to make sure they made it to class safely.
As students made their way through the school’s hallways and started to learn their classroom routines on the first day, their teachers also felt excited to open the school and get to know students. There are about 40 students in attendance at the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) school with multi-age classes, where staff plan on utilizing some outdoor areas near the school for student learning.
“This is awesome: seeing it [go] from not being open for the last four years to faces back in the building, finally. So, that was my pride and joy today,” Lead Teacher Tony Reisdorfer said.
“You can just tell on their face that they were really as excited as we were to be here and start here,” Teacher Megan Lentner said.
“I think we’re all just excited to bring together the Rollingstone community and really build the Rollingstone school family back up,” Teacher Anna Sieve said.
The teachers sensed families’ enthusiasm about the school opening and serving as a community hub again, as well. “I heard a lot of excitement, a lot of excited parents, just to see the school community coming back together again and letting their kids be a part of it, a lot of them saying what a welcoming place it’s been and that the transition getting their kids to a new school, just being the environment and atmosphere that we have here, it’s made it a lot easier,” Sieve said.
“Parents are really excited for the new opportunity to be back in this community and be able to be here to be a big part of it — the start of it all,” Lentner said.
The excitement about the first day extended to students. Larkie asked his children, who are in third grade, how the first day was. “And their eyes just lit up, and the smiles on their faces, I could tell they really enjoyed it. And more importantly, I think they were just as excited to go to school the next day and today,” he said. “They loved how their teacher really made the learning fun and being hands-on and meeting all their new friends and classmates.”
Lentner’s students with siblings also attending the school enjoyed seeing their sisters and brothers at recess and in the hallways. Sieve said one activity students appreciated was playing outside.
Lentner’s students shared details about themselves so they could learn what similarities and differences they had with their classmates. They also enjoyed seeing the building.
Sieve’s students also took part in games so they could get to know their classmates, such as standing up if they liked cats more than dogs. They also worked together while completing a scavenger hunt. Reisdorfer taught a gym class, during which students played tag. “Everyone had a fun time, and they were laughing and giggling by the end of gym,” he said.
Lentner and Sieve agreed that they looked forward to setting expectations and guidelines at the beginning of the year. Lentner added that she is excited to start projects and experiments with students soon.
With the subjects of math and reading, the teachers will divide their multi-age classes into two groups, with one teacher working with each one.
Larkie hopes the school continues to grow in the coming years. “We still want to really focus in on making sure that every student is getting their needs met, and we’re providing the resources to the student and the teachers to really administer a first class education,” he said. He added, “We’re ready to keep digging in, because our work isn’t done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.