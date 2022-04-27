Rollingstone teachers excited for first year

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As a child, Anna Sieve attended Rollingstone Community School. She will now be a teacher at the school when it reopens. “I just always wanted to be at a school like the one I grew up in,” she said. She added, “As soon as I heard it was reopening, I jumped on that opportunity.”
Sieve will be one of three teachers at Rollingstone Community School. School organizers and staff are preparing for their inaugural year as a charter school after the school closed several years ago. Organizers recently brought the teachers on board. Like Sieve, Teacher Megan Lentner has ties to the school, as she completed her student teaching and worked as a substitute teacher there. Her positive experiences with teaching at the school inspired her to return. “It was such a small, tight-knit community out here with a lot of community support,” she said.
An appreciation for small towns and their schools, plus coming from a childhood in a small town also drew Lead Teacher Tony Reisdorfer to Rollingstone Community School.
Opportunities for teachers to be involved in making decisions at the school motivated Lentner and Reisdorfer, as well.
As the teachers prepare for the school year, they plan to apply the experience they gained teaching in the Winona area, or nearby in Wisconsin.
“I want to create an inclusive environment, for all the kids to be willing to make mistakes and be okay and learn from those mistakes,” Reisdorfer said.
Incorporating the topics students want to learn about is also important, Reisdorfer and Lentner said. “It’s about a child-centered environment where we’re pulling things from their interests and their experiences,” Lentner said.
Additionally, the teachers plan to help students learn in hands-on ways through projects, Sieve said. That could include 3-D printing, using GPS units and studying water flow with a table filled with sand. Those projects could also draw on resources close to the school, such as a pond and garden, Sieve said. Students could learn math skills such as calculating area and perimeter and life science skills with animals in the garden.
“We’re all looking forward to having a lot of these lessons be tangible life lessons where they could really take a wholesome experience from it,” Lentner said. With some classes potentially containing multiple grades, activities will change from year to year so students do not repeat them, she continued.
The teachers will also strive to bring the community into the school, from connecting with students, families and community members to incorporating Rollingstone’s historical ties with Luxembourg.
“Working tightly with the community is really important,” Lentner said.
Those interested in enrolling their students or finding out more may go to www.rollingstonecommuityschool.com.
