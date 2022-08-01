by CHRIS ROGERS

The two-lane roundabout at highways 61 and 43 in Winona opened this morning. While traffic on Mankato Avenue north of Highway 61 was backed up in a sea of orange cones, cars and trucks were flowing freely through the new traffic circle at midday. By traffic count, the new roundabout is one of the busiest in the state. It’s the first and largest of four roundabouts planned for Highway 43/Mankato Avenue. Three single-lane roundabouts are expected to open later this fall.

Check out the Post's guide on how to navigate the new roundabout:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared additional how-to videos on the project site.

