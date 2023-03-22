Saint Mary’s pep band fires up the crowd

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The song’s cutoff lined up perfectly with the start of the announcement of the players, as the crowd got ready to cheer on their team. It’s moments like these that inspire members of the pep band at Saint Mary’s University (SMU) as they bring energetic songs for spectators and athletes at games.
There are about 22 members of the band, which performs at women’s and men’s basketball and hockey games.
Junior and Pep Band Musical Director Patrick Derleth, who plays trombone, said the band plays some songs that one might expect to typically hear at a game, including “Eye of the Tiger,” “The Final Countdown,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Crazy Train.”
“We play songs most everybody is familiar with, which gets people excited and they start singing and dancing along,” junior alto sax player Sophie Gannon said.
Band members enjoy performing other songs in their repertoire, as well, such as “I Will Follow Him” and “Build Me Up Buttercup.”
“It’s fast, it’s upbeat,” senior flutist Grace Howard said of why she appreciates “I Will Follow Him.”
“And it’s got a cool trombone part,” Derleth said of “Build Me Up Buttercup.”
Band members energize themselves with their music. Band members get to know each other well, junior trombonist Zach Ryan said. “As a musician, you have a unique part in the greater piece of music that nobody else can contribute,” he said.
While playing “I Will Follow Him” on one occasion, Gannon felt an “overwhelming sense of joy.” “… I was just having so much fun making music with my friends, and I thought to myself, ‘I never want this moment to end,’” she said.
One goal of band members is to energize the crowd and players with their playing, some members said.
“I think as someone who is a former athlete myself, when I was in high school, music was a big part of athletics itself, and having it be live does bring that energy and brings that rhythm to your game,” said freshman Braden Mick, who plays sousaphone.
“There’s something about having a live band, as opposed to the canned music, that … really does bring the energy,” Howard said. By attending the games, they also add to the presence of spectators showing support for athletic teams, some members said.
“There’s just a great feeling you get when … you feel like you’re filling the space, when you feel like every section of the gym, every section of the rink, is just being filled with your sound,” Derleth said. He continued, “… You’ve thrown the emotion out there, and you hope the athletes can take that and use it and run with it.”
For many of the members, their pep band journeys began before college. Gannon and Howard joined pep band in part to continue playing instruments they enjoy — alto sax and flute, respectively.
Several students also decided to take part in the band because they appreciated athletics, pep band and marching band in high school. “I love pep band. I love marching band. And so I wanted to keep that going in college,” Derleth said.
“… I’m a huge fan of sports and a huge fan of music. And pep band really has the music that makes you want to sway and dance and move and really brings energy to sports,” Mick said.
Derleth collaborated with a SMU band director and fellow student to restart the pep band last academic year. “I really wanted to try and help uplift the athletics and create a really positive, energetic athletic environment,” he said, particularly as spectators returned after the height of the pandemic.
Looking ahead, Howard and Derleth said they hope the band can become a constant, expected presence at games. Additionally, Derleth said he hopes the band can grow through continuing to bring in SMU students, as well as offering opportunities for local high school students and community members to play. He would also like to increase the band’s social media presence and encourage more attendance at games. He hopes for the band to give back to the community through community events, as well. “As the university looks to put more of an emphasis on athletics, we want to look to support athletics,” he said. “As the university kind of is still deciding what to do with the arts, we want to go ahead and support the arts by being here and being present in our current role.” The pep band could offer opportunities for those studying science to continue growing in the arts, for instance, he said.
