by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMU) recently announced an anonymous alum and his family committed to giving the university $25 million.
“I’m just truly grateful and really overwhelmed by the generosity that others have shown to the university,” SMU President Father James Burns said. “This is an example of the great dedication and devotion we have to our university. Particularly, this gift highlights the great investment that so many have shared in over the years … I feel very blessed.” He added, “It’s so affirming of the university and of the direction, the course we’ve set for the university. This benefactor family really believes in us.”
Burns said the gift would expand the university’s endowment and help cover costs in areas such as student life, technology and facilities operation and maintenance.
“This is a challenge gift, if you will,” Burns said. The donors want the university to raise an additional $100 million and increase undergraduate enrollment from 800 to 900 by May 31, 2024, according to SMU. Burns added that the gift of $25 million was transformational on its own but will be even more so with the challenge to raise another $100 million. Additionally, he said he feels reaching the enrollment target is possible due to the programs the university is highlighting, such as nursing and science.
The gift comes after the university announced last year that it was cutting 11 majors, mainly in the arts or humanities, and laying off 13 full-time faculty members.
“Saint Mary’s has refocused its program offerings to directly meet workforce needs while maintaining a liberal arts core,” Burns said in a press release. “We know that today’s students (both graduate and undergraduate) are looking for a solid return on their investment, which is why our university is partnering with health care and other major industry leaders to ensure that Saint Mary’s can continue to respond to the evolving marketplace."
In an interview, Burns said of the family’s motivation, “I think what we learned from the alum and his family, the donors, that they really believed in the direction, the course that the university had set out on over a year ago. And [it] really was an affirmation that we’re on the right course, that while they recognized painful decisions had to be made, and they are not easy to make, they were made to ensure a future for the university.” He continued, “They realized Saint Mary’s, as a smaller, traditionally liberal arts school. couldn’t do all things for all people, and it really had to focus on a few areas where it could make the most impact.”
Burns said his vision for the university now is carrying out its strategic plan, which includes being innovative, having financial stability and focusing on a Lasallian Catholic approach to education. Amid its programming cuts, Burns said the university will maintain the liberal arts with a new general education program that incorporates liberal arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.