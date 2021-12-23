by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members recently approved increasing their annual stipend by $300 in a 5-2 vote.
Previously, School Board members received an annual payment of $1,200 each for School Board members and $1,500 for the School Board chair. School Board members voted at their December 16 meeting to raise the annual stipend to $1,500 for School Board members and $1,800 for the School Board chair, which is an increase of $300.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she recognized the challenges of discussing pay. The School Board typically talks about the monthly stipend in January, so the topic was brought up before then to allow an opportunity for conversation, she added.
Many School Board members supported the raise. They cited the past monthly stipend not being increased since 2011. Denzer, as well as School Board members Karl Sonneman, Steve Schild, Tina Lehnertz and Stephanie Smith voted in favor of the increase.
“This is a time to deal with it,” Sonneman said. He added, “I think it’s a wise recommendation. And it’s the Goldilocks moment, if you will.”
“Ten years is a long time for that amount to sit at the same number,” Smith said.
Some School Board members also said they wanted to avoid pay being a barrier to running for the School Board. “I think we don’t want to discourage anyone from running for School Board or getting elected to School Board simply based upon the issue of compensation,” Sonneman said.
Schild agreed. The increase could help a future board member pay a babysitter while the board member is at an evening committee meeting, for instance, he said. “There might be somebody out there who would very much like to become involved. And if this little bit of money, a net of $2,200, would make that easier for one person to do it, then I think it’s a good thing, not only for that individual, but for the community. And for the kind of representation we could get from somebody from whom we otherwise might never hear,” he said.
Smith said she felt the raise was not too substantial, as well. “The amount that we’re increasing, it is not significant enough for it to be something where I feel like I would have to say I don’t agree with the increase,” she said.
Conversely, several School Board members said it was not the right time to approve an increase. School Board members Jim Schul and Michael Hanratty voted no. “It’s not a priority of mine,” Schul said.
“It’s not a huge increase, but it’s not like we have a huge surplus of funds. I feel like we can focus money elsewhere,” Hanratty said. For this school year’s budget, WAPS reduced its overall budget and cut spending. Until recently, the district struggled to meet its goal for its level of reserves.
In addition to the stipend, School Board members receive reimbursement for mileage and meals tied to travel for professional development, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said in an email earlier this month. They also receive social security and Medicare benefits, she said. They do not have health insurance with the district, she continued.
