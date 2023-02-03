by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members are expected to soon decide whether to accept $25.8 million bids to complete geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools. That cost is nearly $2 million more than a budget a consultant brought forward last year, and WAPS would need to find or borrow an additional $10 million to fund the project.
The district’s construction management consultant, Kraus-Anderson, and architectural consultant, Wold, brought forward information at the School Board’s February 2 meeting about the bids Kraus-Anderson received for the projects. Last year, the board issued about $16 million in bonds, or debt, for the systems. When bids for the systems came in millions over budget last fall — influenced by inflation, Wold said — board members decided to reject those bids and work with Kraus-Anderson to seek new bids. The lowest bid last fall was $21.5 million. Wold then revised its estimate to $24 million to reflect inflation, and WAPS hired Kraus-Anderson to break up the projects into smaller bid packages in the hopes of reducing costs.
The School Board faces decisions about how to fund the projects. The board last fall voted to pursue more bonds and/or other funding sources. The other sources the district has mentioned are tax credits or a federal grant, but it is unclear whether the projects would qualify, as guidelines are still in development for that funding. Consultants said the board could approve the bids without having all of the funding in hand. Since the projects are already partially funded with $16 million in bonds, WAPS could decide how to fund the rest later, they said. School Board member Karl Sonneman said he hoped the district could find funding outside of bonding, such as federal funding.
The new bids total $25,790,996. Construction costs would be $9,238,597 at W-K and $10,419,547 at Jefferson. The cost for the controls at both schools to manage the systems’ output would be $889,000. Soft costs would come in at $2,200,206 and asbestos abatement at $185,000. There would also be a construction contingency of $866,048. Ben Beery of Wold said at the February 2 School Board meeting that an example of a soft cost would be an outside group ensuring the systems operate well, as the consultant could not complete this check.
Last fall, the project was bid with lower-cost alternates for systems that were not entirely geothermal, according to Wold. However, in conversations with district administrators, they decided to not include alternate options for the most recent bids, so the systems would be entirely geothermal.
The district also is pursuing a $94 million facilities referendum this April. Sonneman said the School Board would need an explanation of how the geothermal systems and referendum projects, if the referendum is passed, would fit together, to make sure work done with the HVAC projects is not taken apart and redone during referendum projects. Paul Aplikowski of Wold said the group would further design projects after the referendum and work for them to go together well.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she would want to make sure there was not too much disruption to students and teachers while completing the HVAC projects. Pike said the plan was to complete work in the summer, for the most part.
The School Board is expected to vote on whether to accept the new bids at its February 16 meeting.
