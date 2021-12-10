by ALEXANDRA RETTER
How much should Winona Area Public Schools Board members be paid per month? The board recently began discussing the possibility of increasing their monthly stipends.
Since 2011, School Board members have received $100 a month, and the School Board chair has been paid $125 each month.
In contrast, some School Board members and chairs of other districts in the region receive greater monthly stipends than WAPS’ board members and chair. The highest of those cited by School Board Chair Nancy Denzer at the board’s December 2 meeting was $350 for members and $450 for the chair at the Austin school district. Other monthly stipends Denzer cited were also above WAPS’, including $283.33 for board members and $333.33 for the chair at the Owatonna and Mankato school districts, as well as $275 for board members and $300 for the chair at the Faribault school district. Denzer said the topic was brought up as the board typically approves the stipend in January, and she wanted members to have a chance to discuss it.
Several School Board members had mixed reactions to the idea of increasing their pay per month. School Board member Jim Schul said he recommended that the district be more in line with other districts. When he was running for the board, he was not interested in being paid, he said, but a community member suggested he accept the payment because future board members might benefit from the stipend and it would be valuable for him to avoid setting a trend of not being paid. “I’m thinking of someone in a different situation,” he said. “And I think we should just be fair.”
Conversely, School Board member Michael Hanratty said he did not know if an increase was necessary at this time. “That’s why I’m saying I’d like to see a proposal first, because I’m not convinced,” he said. “While other districts may be doing it … the amount of time and preparation that we take, I feel, is kind of priceless when it comes to the amount of work that we actually do.” He added, “So even if we had a 50 percent increase … it all seems kind of arbitrary to me.”
When Denzer was asked in an interview if she would like the stipend to be increased, she said, “I think the board just needs to have a further conversation about it.” She does not currently have an opinion either way, she continued, and feels the board should further consider the stipend based on information gathered about it and presented to the board.
School Board member Stephanie Smith did not speak in favor of or against an increase, but noted her appreciation for being paid the stipend, given the multiple meetings board members go to every month and preparation they do for meetings. She also said she appreciated it because while running for School Board, she thought members were not paid. “These documents we get that we go over every two weeks here in these meetings, we as a board research these before we discuss them here at this table … And it’s a lot of time and effort on our parts, sometimes taking away from our family time,” she said.
Like Hanratty, Schul supported further information being brought to the School Board table. Human Resources Director Emily Solheid could make a recommendation to the board about what to do, Schul said, and Finance Director Sarah Slaby could calculate a potential percentage by which to increase the stipend, Hanratty said. That possible percentage could then be compared to the percentage by which district unions and WAPS have negotiated to have salaries increase in the unions’ contracts, Hanratty said. “My biggest concern is having a sharp increase in percentage when other negotiating parties may not have a sharp increase,” he said.
WAPS proposed last month a salary increase of 1 percent in the first year and 0.5 percent in the second year while negotiating a 2021-2023 contract with the Winona Education Association (WEA) teacher’s union.
School Board member Steve Schild said that what Hanratty noted made sense, while pointing out that a 1.5 or 2 percent increase for WAPS board members would be equivalent to an additional $1.50 or $2 a month. “Which in no way would address the concerns that have been expressed,” he said. “So, I take the point, but I would oppose it.”
Stipend increases in line with the 0.5 to 1 percent raises WAPS proposed to the WEA would equal $0.50 or $1 for board members. The WEA received raises in most recent years, while the School Board stipend has not gone up for a decade.
Apart from the stipend, School Board members are reimbursed by the district for mileage and meals associated with travel for staff development, Solheid said in an email. They also are included in a required tax for social security and Medicare, she said. They do not receive health insurance benefits, she said.
The School Board is expected to next discuss the monthly stipend at its December 16 meeting at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School. Community members may attend and make public comments in person at the time of the meeting or view it online at https://winonak12mnus.finalsite.com/district/school-board/live-stream. Education@winonapost.com
