by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In a split vote, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board postponed a decision on whether to continue having two kindergarten classes next year of the Rios Spanish Immersion Program. The board is expected to discuss the possibility at its next meeting. The decision came as the board had broader discussions about how to prioritize spending in next year’s budget and sparked a debate between proponents of the popular program and board members concerned about the potential impact on non-Rios classes.
For this school year, the district added a second kindergarten class for the Rios program. Looking ahead to next school year, there are 10 students currently on the waitlist for the program, according to the district. Several School Board members said they favored continuing to offer two classes. School Board Michael Hanratty said he supported having two classes, as he thought the families on the waitlist might send their children elsewhere if they were not accepted into Rios. He added that, given enrollment decline, that would not be a wise business decision. He said that he thought the district would lose those on the waiting list if it waited too much longer.
School Board member Pete Watkins said the opportunity Rios presents for growth is important, and he agreed with Hanratty about it being risky to assume students not accepted to the program will ultimately attend other WAPS schools.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said he felt there should be two classes, and the district needs to keep offering the program. As the School Board earlier in the meeting voted to approve about $40,000 for another program, AVID, Sonneman said he also had concerns about not giving Rios as much consideration.
In contrast, School Board member Jim Schul said he needed more information, and he would like the program to have a long-term plan.
Human Resources Director Emily Solheid said the district may need to reduce non-Rios kindergarten classes at Goodview by one or two sections and one section at Jefferson, meaning all students requiring additional services, such as non-English speakers, would be condensed in a smaller number of classes.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she had a concern about students needing more support, if students were condensed into a limited number of classes as Solheid described, and she would like more information from principals.
Hanratty asked that the board vote on approving two classes. Hanratty, Watkins and Sonneman supported Hanratty’s proposal, while Schul, Denzer, and School Board members Stephanie Smith and Tina Lehnertz voted against making any decision. The vote failed 3-4, meaning no decision was made.
