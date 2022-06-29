by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members recently debated limits on criticizing their colleagues’ decisions and expectations to publicly support decisions they disagree with.
The code of ethics for School Board members now includes language about accepting the board’s decisions. Previously, the policy featured language about supporting the board’s decisions.
School Board members approved the policy change at their June 16 meeting. Prior to the revision, the policy stated that board members will “Support the decision of the school board, even if my position concerning the issue was different.” The updated policy says that board members will “Accept the decision of the school board, even if my position concerning the issue was different.”
The district’s Board Operations Committee — a group which includes some School Board members and WAPS administrators who review the district’s policies and suggest revisions to the board — recommended the change. School Board member Michael Hanratty, who sits on the Board Operations Committee, said there has been some contention over the word “support” in the past, so the committee discussed a number of words to use in its place and decided on “accept.” “It doesn’t impact the work of the School Board,” he said. “Whether we like the decision or not that was made by the majority of the School Board, we’re going to accept it. It doesn’t mean we’re working against it. And so, I felt that the word ‘accept’ still meets the intent of the policy.”
School Board member Jim Schul opposed the change. “It lowers the standards of this School Board for itself in the area of civic maturity,” he said of substituting “accept.” He added, “I think it’s a pillar of liberal democracy. It’s supporting the institution of the School Board. Once a vote is done, you are to support the decision, because it’s the School Board. It’s how we make decisions in a republican form of government. Doesn’t mean you agree, but you’re going to stand up for that … Once decisions are made, we support the body that made the decision. Doesn’t mean we don’t do anything to try to change that in the future, but we’re not going to be disrespectful.” Ultimately, his proposal did not receive support from any other School Board members.
Supporting the institution of the School Board and supporting its decisions are different, School Board member Steve Schild said, adding that difference was a key part of why he agreed with the change. “One can support the entity that made the decision but disagree vehemently with the decision … And that’s what I don’t want to give up,” he said. While he would not publicly disparage others, he said, the change allows for School Board members to talk honestly about decisions with community members. “I would rather defy a policy than tell somebody something that’s not the truth about the way I think on a certain issue,” he said.
Like Schild, School Board member Karl Sonneman said he would like to express his opinions openly. “I strongly believe that while I will respect the views of the other members of the board, and I will not be interfering with you carrying them out, I can’t agree with a lot of things that I see come through here. And I’ll express that. I’ll express it in the community. I’ll tell the reporters, if they ask me. And I’ll repeat it out at this board.”
Sonneman also said he would want to remove the whole clause. “I think the whole idea here is kind of touch and go, because we know how to behave in a collegial body. But that doesn’t mean we have to agree with each other. We can express our views. We can argue. We can argue quite vociferously. Probably not quite to the level of Congress in the 1850s, I agree, but beyond that, I think we can be quite contentious, if we so choose. And there’s nothing that compels us to remove that contention just because a vote is taken.”
School Board members ultimately passed the policy change in a voice vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.