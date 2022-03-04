by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board eliminated its masking requirement.
In a 6-1 vote at the School Board’s March 3 meeting, board members approved a new policy in which masking is recommended but optional.
In a March 4 letter to families, Superintendent Annette Freiheit said rates of cases and hospitalizations, as well as vaccine and mask accessibility, contributed to the decision. “While this decision will be celebrated by many of our families, we acknowledge that it may concern many others. We want to be clear: Families and students who prefer to wear a mask will be supported in their decision. Bullying or harassment will not be tolerated,” she wrote. She said the pandemic has not ended with the end of the masking requirement, and the requirement could come back in the event of a significant uptick in cases.
The elimination of the requirement came after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention changed its masking guidance. The CDC now recommends counties at high risk and schools in those counties require masking, and bases that risk level on not case rates alone, as in the past, but case rates, hospitalization rates and open hospital beds locally.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said it was a very difficult decision, while ultimately voting for the new policy. “On the one hand … the president in his State of the Union address said that it was time to move on and to get to more normal routines. On the other hand, COVID remains a very real and very serious health threat,” he said. “Moving to an optional masking policy, I expect this will become a no mask policy.”
Sonneman voiced his concerns about peer pressure to not wear masks and the unknown consequences of long COVID. However, he said that he would vote to do away with the requirement, as Winona County moved to a lower COVID risk level Thursday afternoon under which the CDC states masks are not required. Sonneman reiterated his concerns.“My hope is that we have active encouragement of mask wearing by the administration, the teachers and the staff of this district to avoid the consequences of negative peer pressure and behavior such as was exhibited by the governor of Florida,” he said, referring to Florida’s governor recently asking students at an event to remove their masks.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz, who supported the policy, asked whether students would respect one another’s masking choices under an optional policy. Senior Student School Board representative Ella Skranka said they would for the most part, “but I do think peer pressure plays in a little bit.”
In contrast, School Board member Steve Schild, who voted no, said he worried the county could quickly move to a higher COVID risk level again. “And that would leave us with ground to make up and more mitigation measures to try to take up,” he said.
School Board member Michael Hanratty considered future consequences of the policy change on students, as well. He said he appreciated the policy saying masks are recommended but optional, versus simply optional, and voted for the change. He did raise one concern, though: how to help young students whose only experience at school to date has involved masks being equated with safety feel OK at school now. “We have to be really sensitive to our youngest students,” he said. Freiheit said the district would share resources with staff and families about how to help students with the change.
Along with COVID and masking, civil discourse was at issue. Schild and Lehnertz raised concerns about the civility of the messages they received from some community members prior to voting on the policy, apparently referencing messages about voting them out of office. Schild said it is part of his job to hear from community members, and he tried to reply to all those who reached out. How they do so matters, however, he said. “I will tell you that it makes a great difference to me, not on where I stand on the issue, but in how I feel as a human being, whether somebody speaks to me in a temperate voice or they speak to me with lots of capital letters and exclamation points and threats, as far as an upcoming election,” he said. He added that regardless of who sits on the board, what is important is those board members making data-based decisions, instead of focusing on single-issue politics.
Lehnertz said most messages she received were kind, though some were not. “If anybody wants this seat, they can have it, at any time. Going through this pandemic was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” she said. She continued, “I appreciate the people who were kind and considerate as we move through this process. And I hope that people will continue to be that way. It’s not pleasant to receive emails threatening us.”
