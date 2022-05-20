by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After a 6-1 vote by the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board, consultants will soon be calling up Winona community members to survey them on their opinions of a possible multi-million-dollar referendum.
The School Board’s vote on May 19 followed the district's facilities task force recommending that the board consider $85.5 million in facilities upgrades with renovations and additions at the elementary and high school level, as well as deferred maintenance work throughout the district.
The survey includes more general questions about how long community members have lived in the district and how often they have voted. The survey also includes questions about community members’ perceptions of the district in areas such as WAPS’ use of tax dollars and past referendum funds.
Surveyors will ask community members about their perceptions of their tax rates compared to nearby areas and their perceptions of the job performance of the School Board, superintendent and staff members.
The survey will include questions about community members’ perceptions of the elementary schools, middle school, high school and area learning center, as well as classroom design and learning.
Additionally, the survey will include questions about how closely community members have followed the task force’s discussions.
The questions then become more specific. Surveyors will ask community members about what amount of increase in their taxes they would support and what projects they would support higher tax increases for, from tackling deferred maintenance to building another gym at the high school.
Surveyors will also ask community members if $87 million to complete all proposed projects seems “like a fair price” and if they would support a $87 million referendum today, knowing that a resident owning a $200,000 home would experience tax increases of $203 a year for 20 years. Freiheit said in an interview that the $87 million included in the survey differs from the estimated cost of $85.5 million because it might have been rounded up, while adding, “Not quite sure why that was done that way.”
The survey also includes a question about whether community members support renovating the district’s elementary schools or whether they would favor building a new elementary school. The survey prefaces that question by stating that the cost of a new elementary school would reportedly be higher than renovating, that it could be difficult to find land to build on and that the closure of existing elementary schools would be necessary.
The survey concludes with questions about how informed community members are of decisions the School Board and administrators make, which information sources they find credible about WAPS and demographic questions about topics such as district community education classes they have recently taken and whether the community member taking the survey has children in school.
School Board member Steve Schild reiterated that the survey does not ask about perceptions of historic declining enrollment and capacity projections showing buildings far under capacity, and asks about one facilities option rather than several. There also is not a question about adding a gym at the ALC, though this question was in the initial draft of the survey, he said. “I oppose this survey, and I oppose what I think is a very incomplete view of things,” he said.
Paul Aplikowski of the district’s architecture firm Wold said the district is considering converting space at the ALC into a fitness area.
School Board members Karl Sonneman and Stephanie Smith agreed that they would like a question about political affiliation removed. Ultimately, the board approved the survey without taking the question out in a 6-1 vote, with Schild voting no in a voice vote.
The School Board also discussed the task force’s recommendation, and School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said it would continue to do so over its next few meetings. Sonneman and School Board member Jim Schul brought up the concept of completing parts of the recommendation in phases. Sonneman asked what the maximum time would be for phasing the plan, and Aplikowski replied that it was hard to answer, while adding that the district could break down the recommendation building-by-building.
Schul said he did not know how feasible it was, but he felt it would be beneficial to complete work at the elementary level first. “If there’s a way we can address, it seems to me, the urgent need of taking care of our elementary buildings, that makes sense to me,” he said.
School Board members also disagreed on whether the recommendation served as the district’s master plan for facilities. Schild said he felt it did, and that it would constrain future options for the district with buildings. Conversely, Denzer said the School Board has not officially accepted the recommendation as a master plan.
Having only one option for facilities in the survey was not a deficiency, Denzer said, as the task force supported that option. School Board member Michael Hanratty also said he did not have concerns about having one option. “With that survey, I think then we’ll get confirmation if the task force is on point with their representation of the community,” he said in reference to the facilities survey.
“It’s my understanding that the purpose of the survey is to figure out the nature of the path we take toward a referendum, within the parameters the task force gave us, not to do the work of the task force,” Schul said.
“Yes, that’s exactly what’s supposed to happen,” Denzer replied.
Sonneman also took a broader view in noting that it would be valuable for the district to keep in mind other projects happening or being discussed in the area, such as the new jail being constructed now and conversations about the East End Recreation Center.
