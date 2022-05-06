by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools Board members are in the process of tweaking a community survey to determine whether to move ahead with a multi-million dollar building referendum.
A facilities task force recommended earlier this spring that the School Board consider renovating and adding on to some district buildings while addressing high priority deferred maintenance throughout WAPS. The district’s architecture firm, Wold, estimated the cost at about $85.5 million.
The School Board then in April voted to survey community members about the future of WAPS’ facilities to determine whether the community would support a referendum, and if so, what type of referendum. The cost of the survey is about $16,000.
At the School Board’s May 5 meeting, a survey firm representative presented drafted questions. Some more general questions cover recent voting history, perceptions of WAPS’ spending of tax dollars, perceptions of property taxes, perceptions of the job performance of district leaders, perceptions of the district’s schools, perceptions of the discussions of facilities that have already taken place and how much additionally in taxes per month members of the public would be willing to pay. Some more specific questions cover whether community members would support a property tax increase for deferred maintenance, renovations at the high school, remodeling at the high school and elementary schools, construction at the high school and renovations at Paul Giel Field. Another question asks about whether community members agree with the estimated cost: “Does this sound like a fair price for these improvements?” There is also a question about support for remodeling WAPS’ elementary schools or building a new elementary school and building a gym at the Winona Area Learning Center.
Additionally, there are questions about the sources of information about the district community members find reliable and demographic questions about education, age and WAPS’ services used.
Some School Board members suggested changes to the language used in questions. School Board member Karl Sonneman said he did not agree with how some of the questions were phrased, but overall, he appreciated the survey. For instance, with a question about classroom renovation, he said, part of the question could be taken out to be more neutral. A question about “renovat[ing] the current shop space to support Career-Technical Education at the High School to better align with career options” could be revised to not include “to better align with career options,” he said.
Others recommended revisions centered on topics the questions cover. School Board member Steve Schild said he was concerned the survey did not include information about declining enrollment and additions at the elementary schools. “My concern is rooted in, if we don’t have information of that sort in there, then I don’t think the person on the other end of the telephone is going to have the broad base of information they’d need to respond,” he said. He added that he felt the survey only asked community members whether they supported the task force’s recommendation, not other options. “I wish there were more of a basis for comparison,” he said.
School Board member Stephanie Smith expressed concerns about the length of the survey, which is 67 questions. “I think there are some questions that could probably be removed to shorten it,” she said. She continued, “I feel like we’re going to lose a lot of people with these 67 questions.” She cited a question about whether a community member voted in the 2020 election as one she felt could be removed.
Peter Leatherman, of Morris Leatherman, the firm conducting the survey, responded, “I have no concern on the length.” A similar survey is usually between 60 and 90 questions, he said, and if community members cannot take the survey when they are called by the firm, they can set up appointments to take it at their convenience, which helps with getting responses.
Smith also said she would want a question asking community members whether they were interested in an open house at WAPS’ schools.
Conversely, School Board member Michael Hanratty said he did not have many concerns with the survey. “I think if we were to send this out into the field, we’d get a pretty good public opinion,” he said.
School Board members will now send any other feedback to Superintendent Annette Freiheit, who will then pass it on to the survey firm before the draft survey comes before the board at its next meeting on May 19 for a vote.
