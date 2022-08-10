by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will offer online learning through a partnership with Rochester Public Schools following the discontinuation of WAPS’ previous online learning program.
School Board members voted unanimously to approve the partnership at their August 4 meeting.
“This is really exciting, and I’m really pleased that we’re doing something like this, because it looks like it is really going to be, it’s both synergistic with other districts, and it will meet our kids’ needs — kids who want this, whether it’s one or 24 or 100,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the district estimates about 24 students, mostly in grades seven through 12, will take part in the new online learning program.
In June, administrators recommended that the district discontinue the Winona Online Learning Academy (WOLA) due to high cost and low enrollment. Freiheit said hiring teachers to receive official approval from the state for WOLA would increase staffing costs. She also said funds could be spent on programs to reach a greater number of students. The School Board voted 6-1, with Sonneman voting no, to accept administrators’ recommendation to end WOLA and directed district leaders to return to the board with other online learning options. Freiheit proposed the partnership with Rochester last month.
At the School Board’s July 21 meeting, Freiheit said WAPS students could access online courses through Rochester full or part-time, but they would remain WAPS students. Teachers in the Rochester district would teach curriculum from Rochester schools, she said. Students would take the courses using an online platform from Google. They would also receive a laptop from WAPS, Freiheit said at the board’s August 4 meeting. For students taking a course part-time, WAPS would provide space and supervision, she said. A WAPS principal will oversee students in the program, with support from a Rochester principal, she added.
For a student to take a semester-long course, WAPS would pay $375, and for a student to attend full time, WAPS would pay $2,250 per semester. As the district receives about $6,500 per student from the state, remaining funds would go toward WAPS covering services including social work and special education, Freiheit said in July. The district projected that the cost of WOLA would be about $839,000 in 2023 and estimated that the cost would represent a substantial increase from past program expenses. Finance Director Sarah Slaby did not respond to questions about revenue, expenses and per pupil costs for WOLA compared to the partnership with Rochester.
WAPS students taking online courses while living in district boundaries could still participate in WAPS activities, as well, Freiheit said.
Freiheit said district staff will follow up with families to see if they are interested in registering.
