by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board recently authorized Superintendent Brad Berzinski to dip into the district’s savings to hire more elementary staff if needed. The projected enrollments for several classes are at the upper end of the board-approved class size range, meaning more teachers may be needed.
Berzinski said at the School Board’s August 17 meeting that at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) Elementary School, in kindergarten there are a projected 48 students in two classes, or 24 students per class. The target class size range is 17 to 22, meaning that range is slightly exceeded. For the third grade at W-K, he said, there are a projected 55 students, and an average class size of 27.5. The target class size range is 23 to 26, so the range is slightly exceeded. Lastly, at Jefferson Elementary School, for fourth grade students that are not in the Rios Spanish Immersion Program, there are a projected 54 students, and an average class size of 27, exceeding the target class size range of 23-26.
There is funding in this year’s budget for one teacher who has not been hired at this time, Berzinski said, but any additional hiring would affect the district’s fund balance, or savings. He said the main question he had for the School Board was whether the board was OK with spending some of the district’s reserves to address the issue.
Some options, Berzinksi said, were adding a class or classes, adding educational assistants to classes at the upper end of the range, or waiting until enrollment numbers are more finalized when the school year begins.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer noted that when adding classes, staffing for specialist areas such as art and music would also need to be increased. She said she would prefer to wait on hiring until enrollment was more finalized.
School Board member Pete Watkins said he appreciated several teachers bringing forward their concerns about the class sizes and would prefer to listen to their input.
School Board member Tina Lehnertz said she felt Berzinski had the authority to address class size needs for the several classes he highlighted. School Board member Karl Sonneman said that because the budget the board approved earlier this summer did not include funding for all additional hiring, the board needed to approve that funding for Berzinski to access it. Sonneman later made the proposal for the board to vote on authorizing Berzinski to use district savings to address additional classes.
All board members voted yes for authorizing Berzinski to use district savings, except for School Board member Tina Lehnertz, who said she did not agree with how the decision progressed procedurally and felt the board sometimes crosses a line.
“… I think when the superintendent does decide, and it may not be until school starts, then we’re going to have to allow that flexibility, and to trust the judgment that is being made,” Denzer said. She continued, “I know we all get emails, we all get calls from staff, and I would really encourage people to keep, start sending those staff to the superintendent and building leaders, so that they can help with this discussion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.