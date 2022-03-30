by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After receiving a recommendation from the facilities task force to upgrade all district buildings, the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board will consider the future of the district’s schools.
Facilities task force members reviewed options involving elementary school closure and grade reconfiguration before settling on their recommendation of upgrading every WAPS building. The estimated cost would be about $85.5 million, and upgrades would concentrate on renovations, additions and addressing high priority deferred maintenance. A representative from the district’s architecture firm, Wold, and several members of the task force presented the option to the School Board at its March 24 meeting. Now, the School Board will decide how to move forward. Surveying the community or working further with the task force are among the possible next steps.
A benefit of the recommendation is that it would not disrupt the current situation of the district’s buildings, several WAPS leaders said. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview that a valuable aspect of this option is maintaining the district’s current buildings with their grade levels as is, meaning families would not experience a change and the idea of neighborhood schools would not shift. “I think this plan brings about good change, but not disruption to what people are familiar with,” she said.
“It would validate the work of the task force … It wouldn’t upset any apple cart in terms of demanding changes from the status quo,” School Board member Steve Schild said in an interview.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said in an interview that the option is realistic. “It recognizes that we have … the buildings we need,” he said. “The question is, how do we maintain and operate those buildings?”
There may still be challenges arising from the option, the school leaders acknowledged. Helping staff, families and community members envision what 21st century learning with collaboration and personalization could look like in the upgraded buildings and how students would benefit would be one bit of work to do, Freiheit said.
Passing such a large referendum may also be a challenge, Sonneman said, adding that discussion of what dollar amount community members would support would be helpful.
Schild said he would want the option to further address historical enrollment declines and capacity projections estimating that WAPS building occupancy will be far under capacity. Keeping the same number of buildings and adding on to them may not make sense, he added. “I just don’t know if it is viable financially [or] educationally to continue to have those buildings and to put so much money into those buildings,” he said. He would also want to address a lack of a gym at the Winona Area Learning Center, he said.
When asked why additions are proposed, given that WAPS is projected to have excess space, Freiheit said these additions, such as space for student services at Jefferson and W-K and gym space at WSHS, could allow the district to partner with community groups and offer more on-site services. That could be mental health services, she said. It could also mean extra space for doing science experiments, offering community education classes, doing professional development for staff or holding staff meetings, she continued.
In contrast, Sonneman said he did not agree with the school closure and grade reconfiguration proposed in other options. “Neither of those work,” he said. “Neither of those fit the community.” He added, “I think the same problem lies in trying to consolidate everything into a couple large buildings. It’s not sound education.”
One concept for addressing challenges is possibly breaking up the recommendation into smaller pieces instead of attempting to pass a referendum for the whole amount, Sonneman said. If a longer term bond for building projects was passed, he said, there may be new things needed educationally before the bond’s term is up. “We don’t want to restrict too much what we can do on the education side of it by tying ourselves into a long-term bond and building program,” he said. Schild said he would want to know what pieces would be done before making a decision.
Moving ahead, Schild said he would support surveying community members, if the survey were done with a research group. Sonneman said a survey could be helpful, and he would also support the task force meeting again without facilitation from Wold, then meeting with the School Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.