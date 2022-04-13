by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members will soon consider the future of the district’s facilities and survey of community members about it.
At a study session open to the public on April 20, School Board members will discuss the recent facilities task force report. After reviewing possible options for moving forward with WAPS’ buildings, the task force recommended an $85.5 million option that includes upgrades and addresses high priority deferred maintenance needs throughout the district.
The study session will take place as School Board members start to decide whether to pursue a referendum for $85.5 million, break it up or go with another option. The School Board’s decision-making would then continue over the next few months, as a possible referendum ballot would have to go to local and state officials in August for a vote in November.
Task force members are invited to the study session and will sit around the table with the board, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview.
School Board members will also talk about surveying community members, Denzer said. “It’s really to get a good gauge of the community generally, on what people want to do or how they feel about what we’re doing,” she said. At the board’s April 7 meeting, Superintendent Annette Freiheit brought forward two quotes for a survey. The estimated cost would be $16,000 with one firm, Morris Leatherman, and $25,880 with another, Baker Tilly.
School Board members are expected to vote on the potential survey at their April 21 meeting.
If the School Board approves a survey, it could include questions about breaking up the $85.5 million amount into smaller pieces for a possible building project referendum, Denzer said. A few School Board members mentioned the concept recently. School Board member Jim Schul asked at the board’s March 24 meeting whether it would be possible to complete projects at elementary schools first, then finish projects at the middle and high school later. Additionally, School Board member Karl Sonneman said in a March interview that it would be possible to split the recommendation up rather than try to pass a referendum for the entire amount. “We don’t want to restrict too much what we can do on the education side of it by tying ourselves into a long-term bond and building program,” he said.
The facilities study session will take place on Wednesday, April 20, at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
