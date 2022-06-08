by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A couple Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members recently asked administrators for more detailed information about the cost of possibly expanding preschool programming to all the district’s elementary schools.
Earlier this year, as part of a strategy to increase enrollment, School Board members directed several district leaders to analyze the possibility of expanding preschool programming to all district elementary schools, increasing outreach through early childhood and kindergarten programs, creating a communications plan and putting a behavioral support system in place for middle school students. In May, district leaders presented their findings to the board, and Community Education Director Ann Riebel explained that the district does not currently have enough funding to expand preschool programming. Some School Board members, including School Board Chair Nancy Denzer, were still interested in pursuing the expansion and finding funding for it.
At the School Board’s June 2 meeting, with a final vote on the 2023 budget coming up on June 16, School Board member Steve Schild asked whether administrators would provide a cost estimate for the preschool expansion idea. There are only two weeks left before the budget must be finalized, Schild said, adding, “And I don’t know what they’re going to cost, and we have a budget that’s essentially done,” he said.
School Board member Karl Sonneman also said he would like to receive more detailed information about the cost of expanding preschool programming. “I don’t draw the conclusion that we can’t afford it, because I don’t even know what it costs,” he said. He continued, “I think that’s a decision the board makes. There are resources here. It’s our choice whether we choose to commit them or not. And there are tradeoffs … That’s what budgeting is to me, addressing these tradeoffs.”
Riebel said in an interview that she is working to determine the cost estimate for expanding preschool programming.
District leaders did include some cost estimates for other strategies, including $20,000 to $55,000 for a bus that would travel throughout the community as a way to offer programming to families and $3,000 to $65,000 for communications strategies, such as working with an outside marketing firm on an updated brand for the district.
Finance Director Sarah Slaby and Superintendent Annette Freiheit said the School Board could choose to adjust the 2023 budget after approving it in June, as typically happens throughout each school year, to reflect any enrollment strategies they decide to approve.
