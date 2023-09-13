by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) is getting ready to issue about $10 million in bonds, or debt, for geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at two elementary schools. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview that a task force considering the future of the district’s facilities is aware “the district is committed to six buildings.”
The School Board previously sold about $16 million in bonds for the projects at Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) and Jefferson elementary schools. After bids for the systems came in over budget, board members ultimately approved bids totalling about $26 million for the projects. That left the district in need of another $10 million, and the proposed bonds would solve that problem.
Earlier this year, the district pursued one possible source of federal funding for the projects, but after it submitted an initial application, the federal government discouraged it from fully completing the application, saying the district was not likely to receive the funding.
At the School Board’s September 7 meeting, WAPS’ tax consultant presented information about the proposed new bonds. The board will now vote at its September 21 meeting on whether to issue bonds. If approved, Jeff Seeley of Ehlers, the tax consultant, said the bonds would likely be sold next May.
Seeley said the impact of the debt of the bonds would not raise taxes above current levels. According to documents from Ehlers, taxes would not go up, and would decrease in 2025 due to other debt being paid off. However, taxes will decrease less than they would have without the sale of the bonds. WAPS would use taxes to pay off the debt until 2040.
Former School Board member Steve Schild reiterated in a public comment his concern about investing millions in W-K and Jefferson given declining enrollment and projections of being under capacity in some buildings. Schild, as well as a few members of a 2021-2022 task force that considered the future of the district’s facilities, previously expressed concern about the HVAC projects limiting that task force’s options.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said in an interview that the board has known all along it will need to decide about funding the rest of the projects. After voters rejected the referendum, School Board member Jim Schul suggested this spring pausing the HVAC projects to consider closing W-K and Jefferson, and the board tabled some contracts. Ultimately, after receiving information about contractual obligations to construction firms and the potential of being sued, the board continued the projects. Denzer said the projects are important for health and safety reasons, and the bonds will complete the job. One challenge will be determining how to change the school calendar to accommodate construction next summer, she said, adding that the board will discuss that in October.
School Board member Pete Watkins said in an interview that he would vote against issuing more bonds “I’ve felt as a taxpayer, now feel so as a board member, that investing in these older buildings is not in the best interest of our community,” he said. He added that he feels that regardless of whether systems such as HVAC and electrical grids are modernized, the classrooms are small and their accessibility is not optimal. “So we need to look at some different configuration and a more modern building or buildings so we can be prepared for the future and not just reflect on the past,” he said.
The proposed $94 million referendum would have improved accessibility at elementary schools and reconfigured classrooms.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said in an interview that he felt that due to inflation, issuing some bonds would be necessary. He said that he felt the HVAC projects are addressing some facility needs. He appreciated some new lights he saw in some rooms, for instance, he said.
Meanwhile, the district’s facilities task force will meet this week to discuss the future of WAPS’ buildings. “… It’s a topic. So it’s part of the overview of where we’re at. The task force does know the geothermal project has happened. They do know the district is committed to six buildings,” Denzer said.
