by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Altura will no longer have its own school. The Lewiston-Altura School Board voted 6-1 at its November 14 meeting to close the Altura Intermediate School at the end of this school year. Next school year, fifth graders will attend the elementary school, and sixth graders will attend the high school.
School officials said that, with declining enrollment and revenue, closing the school would help the district save on operating and maintenance costs. Additionally, they said closing the school would allow the district to retain more full-time staff at the high school and offer more classes for sixth graders. A task force recommended this summer that the board consider closing the school and consider pursuing a facilities referendum and an operating levy referendum. All School Board members voted in favor of the closure, with the exception of School Board member Melissa Meisch.
School Board member Sarah Sommer said she woke up each day over the last week with a pit in her stomach thinking about the decision. “This isn’t easy,” she said. She said that her fear was if the district did not move forward with the closure, it would someday have to consider merging with other districts.
School Board Chair Toby Brummer agreed that he had also had a pit in his stomach because of the decision. He noted that one reason for closure was the estimated savings of $175,000 a year. “We have to focus on that, as well,” he said. He said he also felt the district needed to pursue a facilities referendum, regardless of the decision about closure, to improve school buildings, and improving two buildings would be less expensive than improving three. Like Sommer, he said he did not want to have to consider district consolidation down the road. He continued, “The emotional part is the tough part, because we lived in Altura for years. I have ties beyond school to Altura. I don’t want to see there not be a school in Altura. It’s part of the town, and it’s going to hurt that part of the town.”
School Board member Connie Meyer said she has received calls and reached out to people in the Altura area, and she heard concerns about whether there would be room at the elementary and high school more than concerns about school closure itself.
School Board member Dave Pringle said he recognized that the decision was “awful” emotionally and difficult for the community. There have been hard feelings years later in other communities that have gone through school closures, he said. However, he said, maintaining more full-time teachers was a key reason for his decision to support closure, as he felt not doing so would lead to losing staff and worsen the district’s situation.
Now, the School Board will consider facilities needs as it decides whether to pursue a facilities referendum.
