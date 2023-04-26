by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Following the failure of Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) $94 million facilities referendum, School Board members moved toward holding a study session to gather input on how to go forward with facilities planning. They also expressed wishes for the community to bring forward plans and reflected on the low voter turnout for the special referendum election.
Several School Board members at the board’s April 20 meeting addressed low voter turnout. School Board member Karl Sonneman said he thought the district received more no votes when there was less turnout in a given election. He said the overall sense he got was that the proposed plan was good and community members liked it; they just did not like it enough to turn out to vote for it. He added that he did not make too much of the result, as he felt those voting no turned out and those who could have voted yes did not.
School Board members Michael Hanratty and Jim Schul agreed it was important to discuss why people did not vote.
“We did hear it was a big ask,” School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said.
School Board member Stephanie Smith said that in talking with a couple of community members recently who live in the district but do not have children in it, she learned they stayed home on Election Day because of the tax increase. Many are struggling financially, she continued. Smith also said that she heard of some community members who live further out from Winona not wanting to drive into town to vote.
A few School Board members also said they would like the community to bring forward facilities planning ideas.
“… But what I’d really invite the community to do is share a plan with us, share something that resonates with them … and really commit to giving us their, not only their insight, but just their work,” Denzer said. It is important to get feedback, she continued. At the same time, the district’s facilities needs have not changed, Denzer said.
Sonneman said, “We keep hearing over and over again that these projects were needed, it’s just you’re not doing it the right way. And I don’t hear a lot about what is the right way. If I'll be honest, I read a letter to the editor this week that said we should look at new school construction. I would bet anything that new schools in this district would not pass in my lifetime and a lot younger people’s lifetimes. It's just not where we are at or where we want to go.”
School Board member Pete Watkins said he respectfully disagreed with Sonneman. He added that he felt it was not a matter of community members wanting to avoid investing in the public schools; rather, he said, he thought community members wanted to invest in a plan that made sense into the future.
Schul also said he would like the public to have the opportunity to present ideas to the district. “One of the general themes among critics of the referendum that I heard was, ‘Yeah, we need to do something to the buildings, but that costs too much,’” he said. “But then there was an absence of a plan. Well that’s necessary to have a plan if we need to address the needs. And yes it does cost money. So I would be interested in … providing an opportunity for the community to offer a plan.”
Additionally, the School Board discussed the possibility of surveying community members. Last year, the board hired a firm to conduct a survey related to facilities planning. Wold Architecture and Engineering Partner Paul Aplikowski, who helped develop the referendum proposal, suggested at the April 20 meeting that the district conduct another survey of community members, as well as step back and determine why the referendum did not pass.
Sonneman questioned how effective a survey may be. Schul was on the fence about doing a survey. “My impulse is to go with a survey, but that’s something I think we should discuss,” he said.
Smith suggested that School Board members and any other volunteers could go door to door to registered voters’ homes to survey them about what they would like for the future of WAPS’ facilities, in addition to their reasoning for their vote in this referendum. In this way, she said, the district would not have to pay for an outside group to conduct a survey.
Denzer also suggested that the board have a study session and invite the community to provide input during that meeting. Denzer added that the district could bring the facilities task force involved last year in considering facilities options together again and potentially add more people to it.
Hanratty said he supported having a study session and checking whether the task force would be open to reconvening, as well as whether there are more community members who could serve on the task force.
Schul agreed about having a study session. He continued that he thought there needed to be public discussion of facilities options not included in the referendum at such a study session. “I’m not saying, by any means … that the public does have an appetite for new construction. Our deliberations and information showed otherwise,” he said. “But, we had a failure. So, I think we do need to have an open conversation. I don’t think we should be looking at it absolutely.”
Denzer added that the board could also go to where people are, in spaces where they are comfortable, to get feedback. She has heard from some outside groups in town about their being willing to sit down with the district and discuss the result, she said. Denzer asked board members to come to the next meeting with a few dates that would work for a study session.
