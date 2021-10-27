School tech levy funds learning tools

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
From apps to online security, Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) technology levy supports the district’s efforts to help staff and students navigate the digital world.
School Board members learned how the levy is being used at their October 19 meeting.
“I was particularly impressed … it appears that the goals that you originally set out you’ve met,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said. “Now the question is, ‘What are the goals to be for that future five years or beyond that?’”
School Board member Steve Schild said he appreciated how technology staff have helped colleagues, families and students one-on-one with things like devices and apps.
The district receives $1 million a year for 10 years through the levy. Currently, WAPS is about halfway through the decade-long levy.
The levy goes toward devices for students and staff, as well as classroom equipment such as projectors and monitors. In addition, the levy covers maintenance and repair of equipment. It also goes toward agreements for online learning software. The levy covers security measures for devices, as well. Lastly, the levy goes toward salaries and benefits for staff who provide help with technology services.
All WAPS students have a device. Students in grades three through 12 use Chromebooks and students in kindergarten through second grade use iPads. Moving toward that one student to one device ratio began in 2014. Some devices from the secondary level are recycled and used at the third and fourth grade level, Information Systems Director Kevin Flies said. “They’re still very functional devices … so it really keeps our costs down,” he said.
Services that technology staff provide include helping students and staff with devices and apps each day by providing tech assistance and training on how to use them, Technology Instruction Coach Jeremy Graves said.
Graves said that because of the pandemic, the growth of technology use occurred more quickly, and staff worked one-on-one with families, students and staff on using technology. Staff are now using more basic technology, including bluetooth headsets and multiple device screens, he said. “We spent a lot of time on those little new pieces of technology that were kind of old and had been around for a while. We got them introduced into our classrooms and into our learning,” he said.
Technology staff also gave trainings for staff on how to teach virtually, Graves said. This school year, they offered sessions on social-emotional learning. They hope to move on to classroom management strategies next.
Looking ahead, technology staff plan to upgrade classroom technology, such as monitors and audio systems, and upgrade devices for students and staff, Flies said.
Flies said that when larger projects are on the horizon, the district starts saving up some of the levy funds so it has a larger fund in those years when it needs to complete a bigger project. For example, funds were set aside over the past few years for updating a security measure this summer.
The district has been able to save some of the levy funds and roll them forward each year in a fund balance. The district had an ending fund balance of about $641,000 in fiscal year 2021, Finance Director Sarah Slaby said.
Flies estimated that by the year following the levy’s end, the funds allocated for larger items will be almost completely spent.
