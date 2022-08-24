by ALEXANDRA RETTER
With the new school year, there are some slight changes to local schools’ COVID protocols in areas such as quarantining and tracking cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this month did away with recommendations to group students in cohorts to minimize the potential for the virus to spread, as well as quarantine recommendations for those who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID. Local schools are also relaxing COVID protocols.
“There’s a lot less reporting we have to do, and it’s more about monitoring situations, so we’re going to continue with a lot of the good hygiene practices we had in place,” Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview.
“I think as the incident rate of positive cases continues to decline, we are working toward protocols that reestablish procedures that were more typical prior to the pandemic,” Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) Superintendent Gwen Carman said. “We’ll continue, of course, to monitor cases of COVID or other health concerns that arise and respond as we need to to assure the safety and health of our students and staff.”
“As the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year approaches, prioritizing in-person learning while protecting the health and safety of students, staff and families remains Cotter Schools top priority … Our hope is that we can go back to some of the traditions that are important to our Cotter Community while continuing to take the necessary precautions to keep our entire community safe and healthy,” Cotter Schools said in a statement.
Local schools are generally requiring a five-day isolation period for those with COVID. Under proposed protocols for WAPS, those who test positive for COVID will need to isolate for at least five days, whether or not they are vaccinated or symptomatic. There would not be quarantining for those who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID, Freiheit said in an interview. The district would not complete contact tracing, as well, per the draft guidelines.
According to the CDC, those at school exposed to COVID “should follow recommendations to wear a well-fitting mask and get tested.” The organization does not recommend quarantine for those exposed, outside of particular high-risk group environments, according to its most recent guidance, and it does not categorize schools as one of those environments.
L-A will also require that those who test positive for COVID isolate for five days, Carman said. There will not be a quarantining requirement for those in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID, she said.
Those who test positive for COVID at Cotter will also need to isolate for a minimum of five days, according to the school’s statement. The school recommends that those exposed to COVID keep an eye out for symptoms, test for COVID if they get symptoms and wear a mask for 10 days after being exposed.
At WAPS, the district is not requiring masks, but continuing to recommend them when risk of the virus is high in the community. The proposed guidelines on wearing masks say that, “Wearing a well-fitting mask consistently and correctly reduces the risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. Universal indoor mask use is strongly recommended at a high COVID-19 Community Level.” The CDC sets the level for a community at low, medium or high based on factors such as case rates and hospitalization rates. Currently, Winona County is at the medium level. The WAPS draft guidelines also state that the district will support those who decide to wear a mask.
L-A will not require masking, Carman said.
In addition, WAPS would not require physical distancing, under the proposed protocols. There will not be physical distancing requirements at L-A, Carman said.
Freiheit said WAPS will continue to provide tests for free. “I think a lot of these protocols are just really good protocols with any type of infectious illness or disease,” Freiheit said.
WAPS will also continue to report case numbers to the department of health, Freiheit said. However, WAPS will no longer include a COVID dashboard online tracking case numbers, Freiheit said.
Cotter Schools does not have a dashboard at this time, Communications Director Jana Korder said in an email.
In contrast, Carman said that though district leaders have yet to discuss whether to include a dashboard in the upcoming school year, the district will need to keep reporting case numbers to the department of health, so she would anticipate the district would continue to update the dashboard regularly.
The WAPS Board will vote on the proposed protocols at its meeting on September 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.