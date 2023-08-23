by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Naloxone, which is used to counter opioid overdoses, will be available at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) in the upcoming school year. State lawmakers earlier this year approved legislation requiring school districts to have two doses of nasal naloxone available on-site at each school building. The U.S. has been grappling with an epidemic of deaths caused by opioid overdoses and a surge in fentanyl.
WAPS Superintendent Brad Berzinski said the district will follow the legislation and at each of the district’s six buildings, WAPS will have two doses. A district nurse has been making sure the district is prepared with a supply of doses and training for staff members, he said.
Having doses of naloxone, or Narcan, on-hand will be new for WAPS. Prior to the legislation earlier this year, the district did not have doses of naloxone available, Berzinski said.
The doses will help the district be more prepared to address the immediate crisis of an overdose, Berzinski said, adding that educating students and the community about the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl is also key. “So I think that’s the more proactive side of things,” he said. “Having these doses of Narcan on site [is] great from a response standpoint. You’ve got a crisis on your hands, and you’re better able to address it. But that doesn’t get us to the front end of the problem, which requires more awareness, education.”
Community members Malia Fox and Sara Copeland, who lost their sons due to overdoses, agreed that it is vital to have naloxone doses available. “For me, it’s only a matter of time in Winona, Minnesota, before a student has an episode on campus,” Fox said. She added, “Having it on hand, I mean this is what can help to save lives.” Fentanyl is highly prevalent, she continued, and the amount of it put into other drugs is increasing, so more naloxone is needed to counter overdoses. As fentanyl acts quickly, she said, naloxone needs to be readily available to counter overdoses.
Copeland said, “I firmly believe having Narcan available is definitely a lifesaving measure.”
Fox and Copeland support providing more education to students about fentanyl. Copeland said talking to classes could be valuable, and Fox noted that presentations could be made at assemblies. “Sara’s right; we need to be proactive,” Fox said. “Unfortunately, there’s enough mothers in Winona that we could bring with us, or family members.” One of her son’s children is at the high school, she said, and he has told her he wishes there were conversations about the issue. Students want to learn more, she added. “They don’t want to watch others die,” she said.
The district will factor the cost of the doses into its overall budget, Berzinski said, as there is not necessarily particular state funding for them.
Fox encouraged community members to carry Narcan to help others, if an overdose crisis happens in public. “We need to be carrying Narcan,” she said.
