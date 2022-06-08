Ten Winona Senior High School student-athletes earned spots at the state tournament for track and field later this week, according to school officials. Devin Filzen will compete at state in shot put and the 100-yard, 200-yard, and 800-yard races. Adriana Brenengen qualified for state in the 100-yard and 200-yard dashes. In discus, Shay Berlin Berns and Mandy Duellman earned trips to the state tourney. Brayden Draheim will compete in the 400-yard race, while Myles Rasmussen qualified in the 1,600-yard race. Also qualifying was the 3,200-yard relay team of Calla Pike, Ava Pike, Faith Quinn and Anna Gilmore.
Latest News
- Winhawks baseball rallies to win section, heads for state
- Winona County to host COVID vaccine clinic at farmers market
- WSU proposes 5-story dorm at Mark St.
- WAPS may nix online learning program
- 75th Steamboat Days carries on traditions
- Winona Public Library programs
- Winona considering tax break for 60 Main
- GRSF cuts ‘The Taming of the Shrew’
Most Popular
Articles
- WAPS Board votes to expel six students
- Police Blotter
- Motorcyclist dies in crash; sheriff's office investigating
- Hwy. 43 backups irk Winonans
- King, Ryan Paul
- Winona eyes major, new projects
- New and improved Eagle Center reopens
- Eight contestants to present at Miss Winona event
- New bishop appointed for the Diocese of Winona-Rochester
- Housing a hot topic for Winona planners
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.