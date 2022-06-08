Ten Winona Senior High School student-athletes earned spots at the state tournament for track and field later this week, according to school officials. Devin Filzen will compete at state in shot put and the 100-yard, 200-yard, and 800-yard races. Adriana Brenengen qualified for state in the 100-yard and 200-yard dashes. In discus, Shay Berlin Berns and Mandy Duellman earned trips to the state tourney. Brayden Draheim will compete in the 400-yard race, while Myles Rasmussen qualified in the 1,600-yard race. Also qualifying was the 3,200-yard relay team of Calla Pike, Ava Pike, Faith Quinn and Anna Gilmore.