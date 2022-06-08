Three Lewiston-Altura High School student-athletes qualified for the state track and field tournament last week after top finishes in the Section 1A Championships, according to school officials. Anna Hennessy qualified in both the tripled jump and high jump following first- and second-place finishes, respectively, at sectionals. Tanner Mundt took second place in long jump, while Garrett Bonow took first place in shot put.
