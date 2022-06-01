After posting a 4-0 victory over Caledonia-Spring Grove in the first round of sectionals, the Cotter Schools-Hope Lutheran high school softball team was knocked out of the Section 1AA Tournament in a series of close games last week.
In the quarterfinals of the winner’s bracket, Chatfield High School narrowly defeated Cotter-Hope Lutheran in 1-0 game on May 24. Chatfield would go on to beat St. Charles High School, sending the Saints down to face the Ramblers in the elimination bracket on May 26. In another nail-baiter, the Saints managed to just outdo the Cotter, winning 12-11.
With that victory, St. Charles was set to Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School after press time on Tuesday. The Saints needed two wins on Tuesday to make it to the championship game on Thursday.
