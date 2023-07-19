by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Rios Spanish Immersion Program for elementary students has been one of Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) most popular programs, but what does it look like after grade school? The district is continuing to develop its Spanish-language instruction at the secondary level as the program’s first students go through high school.
The goal of the Rios program is to provide students instruction in both Spanish and English from kindergarten through 12th grade so they become fluent in these languages.
A few School Board members said earlier this year that they would like to receive an update on the long-term plan for Rios. In an interview, Director of Teaching and Learning Kristie O’Brien said she hopes to bring this information to the School Board in the future, and shared some initial plans. Next year, WAPS will start a team with staff members who are part of Rios throughout the district to work collaboratively in areas such as program development, O’Brien said. A Minnesota Department of Education representative will help the district with this work, she said.
The first group of students in the Rios program is entering their sophomore year of high school, O’Brien said. When the first group of Rios students began high school, the plan was for them to take Advanced Placement (AP) Spanish, O’Brien said. “However, what we discovered this year was that that wasn’t going to be the best language scenario to meet all the needs of all the learners …” she said. District staff developed a new plan for next year, she said, in which students take Spanish Language Arts. The district also proposes to offer Spanish Language Media and Film.
One factor that contributes to which classes are offered is finding staff members with proficiency in Spanish and a subject area such as math or social studies. “… We do not have another person who’s licensed in a content area who’s proficient enough or fluent enough in Spanish to teach it in math or science or social studies, as would be ideal,” O’Brien said. She later added that it has always been a goal to have staff at the secondary level to teach core subject areas in Spanish, though it is difficult to find individuals with the proper qualifications to do so. “In the meantime, we have very flexible, open-minded Spanish teachers in the secondary level who we’re very grateful for, because they have really risen to the occasion of providing the different learning experiences that our Rios students need,” she said.
At the middle school level, students take Spanish Language Arts. Fifth-grade students have science, social studies and Spanish Language Arts in Spanish, according to O’Brien, while sixth-grade students have social studies and Spanish Language Arts and seventh and eighth grade students have only Spanish Language Arts.
The Rios program will continue at the elementary level, where the plan is for students to keep receiving instruction in Spanish and English, O’Brien said. This spring, district leaders decided to have a second class of kindergarten in the Rios program next school year after some School Board members said they thought not having this class may cause an enrollment decrease.
The Rios program is a valuable option for students who speak Spanish, O’Brien said. The district wants the program to include a diverse group of students, she added. “… We’d love more families from many different language backgrounds to consider Rios,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.