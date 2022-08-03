by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools Board primary candidates recently shared their perspectives on topics from equity to facilities maintenance at a forum held by the League of Women Voters.
Two at-large seats are up for election, and five candidates are running: Anthony Alwan, Maurella Cunningham, Nancy Denzer, Torry Moore and Karl Sonneman. The primary election will take place on August 9.
The League of Women Voters recently held the forum at Winona City Hall. Candidate Torry Moore was not present.
Candidates gave opening statements. “My primary reason for running for this board and for being here tonight is to be a voice for the voiceless,” Alwan said. As a mental health professional, he said he has worked with children and adults in the community and district. “And I’ve seen a lot of areas where we could be supporting these individuals a lot more,” he said. Alwan said he would also want to increase support for people of different racial backgrounds and members of the LGBTQ community. Additionally, he would want to improve the board’s outreach to the community, he said. “I do recognize that I do not have some of the wonderful educational experience that many of my co-candidates do have, but what I lack in experience, I do have in youth and excitement,” he said.
Cunningham said she has a child currently at WAPS and one who graduated, and she works with several community organizations. She said she would like more communication and collaboration between the district, families and community members. She would also want to prioritize school safety and security, she said. “When children are safe and they feel cared for and protected, and have positive relationships and feel a sense of belonging in the WAPS community, the likelihood that they will want to be in school, that they will engage in class and that they will be respectful to fellow students and staff, will increase,” she said. In addition, she would work toward responsibility and accountability in financing, she said.
Denzer, the incumbent School Board chair, is in her first term as a board member. “I ran because I felt my 34 years dedicated to public education as a school counselor and middle and high school principal would be beneficial in serving on the board, and that it’s time for me to give back to the community I’ve been a part of my whole life,” she said. She graduated from WAPS and Winona State University, she said. “I raised my children in the community, immersed in the public school system academics, music and athletic programming,” she said. Her goals for the board include keeping up with any budgetary problems, providing high-quality curriculum with access to opportunities for all students, continuing to foster connections with district staff members and maintaining communication with the public, she said.
Incumbent School Board member Sonneman, who is in his first term on the board, said he was born and raised in Winona. He graduated from WAPS, and after attending universities and working elsewhere, he and his family returned to Winona. Now, they have been here for 30 years, he said. He added that his children grew up in Winona, as well, and attended WAPS. “We’re very proud of the education they got at Winona Senior High School and the remainder of the Winona Area Public Schools,” he said. In his first term, he said he has shared unique perspectives with the board. “I think it has been helpful. I see elements of change,” he said.
Candidates shared their thoughts on what they think are the top three priorities facing the district. “So to me one of the most important things is to have our buildings look like they are up to date,” Denzer said. “And I’m super supportive of a referendum we will be trying to pass in April. I think it’s the right thing to do. It’s the right time to do it.” High-quality teaching is key, Sonneman said, adding that he feels WAPS teachers are some of the most qualified in Minnesota. Having safe schools is also a priority, he said. “We have, I think, a good, safe environment here in Winona, but it’s a national issue, and we need to be conscious of the society in which we live,” he said. He would also like to have a respectful atmosphere for everyone, he said.
For Cunningham, increasing communication and collaboration with families, community members and staff is vital. “And [by] improving communication and collaboration between the district and families and community members, l believe we can increase trust and increase the quality of education that we’re providing for our students,” she said.
Alwan’s top priority is diversity, equity and inclusion, he said. “Safety does begin a lot of the time just in understanding each other, being inclusive with each other,” he said. Focusing on helping students and staff with their mental health is also vital, he said.
Next, candidates explained how they would work to bring equity for all students. “I think it’s very important that the district not operate alone,” Cunningham said. “It needs the support of the community. It needs the support and input of community members of families of staff and experts in the field.”
To Alwan, understanding others is an important part of equity. “So the first thing we need to be doing is paying attention to the education that we are giving ourselves so that we truly understand everyone and every walk of life,” he said. A key step is learning about biases and how they affect interactions with others, he said.
“I believe what we need to do is create a civic space that is safe and respectful for all students, teachers, staff, that respects their distinctions, their diversity, their cultures,” Sonneman said. He added that he played a significant role in the development of the School Board’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI), and that the committee is now creating a diversity and equity policy for the district.
“Some of the things that I consider really healthy are to look at our staff that have already done some extensive training,” Denzer said, “and to continue to improve and enhance the work that they’re doing through staff development and making sure we bring in the experts that can help them, their colleagues who know a lot from their own experience.” Additionally, DEI is “growing and learning itself and beginning to give the community what it’s been asking for,” she said.
Candidates explained their priorities for school safety, as well. Denzer said there have been building upgrades over the last few years so people have to identify themselves when coming into a school. All other candidates said they agreed with such upgrades. “There’s also been a great deal of training done with our staff so that they can provide an atmosphere and environment in the classroom so that each of our students knows they have a safe space,” she said.
Sonneman said it is key for the district to have a positive relationship with local law enforcement. “And lastly, I think it’s important to recognize that persons in the schools, students, staff and anyone, be conscious and aware of reporting anything that concerns them,” he said.
Alwan said addressing mental health needs and diversity is also vital. “Broader mental health support in our schools, more awareness of inclusion in our schools, more support in our schools for differing populations is going to create that safety in our schools,” he said.
Cunningham said training staff in addressing any trauma students experience would be beneficial. “And I think if we don’t address that trauma, it’s going to continue to present issues behaviorally and safety issues in the district,” she said.
Candidates explained their stances on how to handle facilities management, as well. Alwan said he would want to consider whether current facilities meet student and staff needs, then, if improvements need to be made, prioritize those improvements while keeping budgetary needs in mind.
Cunningham also said she would want to identify what is and is not working with facilities in terms of safety and educational programming. “I’d wholeheartedly support improvements in the name of safety and in the name of educational programming that’s necessary to give our students the best opportunitIes,” she said. “I would be cautious and want to do a lot of exploration prior to spending money when I’m not sure exactly how it’s helping us to reach desired outcomes for teaching and learning.”
Sonneman said he began with the idea that the district has the buildings it needs, though those may need upgrades. He mentioned that the district is installing geothermal HVAC systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementary schools, a $16 million project. “This project I believe is going to make these buildings very useful, very functional and serve us well into the future,” he said.
Denzer said there are two historical buildings the district would like to maintain. “I look at our facilities management as a work in progress all the time,” she said. “We are continually talking about how to make our facilities the best that they can be.”
Candidates also discussed their perspectives on how to stay competitive with non-public, private and charter schools. Denzer said she recognizes that the district faces declining enrollment. “And we’ve done a great deal of work to enhance and give our community a look at what it is that we do in our schools,” she said.
Sonneman reiterated that focusing on teaching is valuable. “I think the best teaching, the outstanding teaching that takes place in the public schools is what should pull people into the public schools,” he said. Fostering a welcoming environment for students is beneficial, as well, he continued.
For Cunningham, it would also be valuable to foster a caring environment for students, families and staff, she said. The district could also consider how it hires new teachers, she said. “To look at how we’re recruiting, to maybe recruit in additional areas would be helpful to diversify our teaching,” she said.
Prioritizing curriculum and teaching is vital, Alwan said. “We need to have something that these other schools cannot offer, and that comes with amazing educators and an amazing curriculum,” he said. He would also like to speak with community members about what the district is missing currently, he said.
Additionally, candidates shared their thoughts on how important standardized test scores are and what they would want used as success benchmarks. Cunningham said considering the whole student, from their academics to their social and emotional health, would be her preference. She said that scores are important for helping teachers determine what is and is not going well. “So standardized scores are important in that context, but I certainly do not believe they’re the [be-all and] end-all for determining whether we have successful students,” she said.
Alwan said he does not feel test scores are benchmarks or measures of success. Rather, they keep a school informed on ways to improve, for example, he said. “The whole person is a measure of success,” he said. That means their growth with their mental health and ability to learn, he added.
For Denzer, test scores are only one assessment, with other considerations being students’ experience in and outside the classroom, for instance, she said.
Considering students’ success after graduating is a benchmark, Sonneman said. “Across the board, I think you can look at, see Winona High graduates virtually everywhere throughout this community, but more importantly is you can find them throughout this country, where they are finding careers and they are finding work and they are finding lives in many, many places,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.